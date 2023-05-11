Trump pushes false election claims at CNN mayoralty





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Adam Glanzman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump again pushed false claims that his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden was “rigged” in a town hall live on CNN.

Trump also repeatedly lambasted the woman who in a civil lawsuit accused him of rape, a day after a jury in that case found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The New Hampshire event marked Trump’s first appearance on the network since the 2016 presidential campaign, according to CNN. It was moderated by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins, who attempted to fact-check Trump in real time. He featured a live audience of Republicans and unregistered voters.

Much of the crowd was very supportive of Trump, frequently cheering and laughing in support of his remarks.

Trump, who for years falsely claimed to have beaten Biden in 2020, told Collins that “unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened” in this contest. When asked if he would publicly acknowledge his loss, Trump referenced claims by a group that promotes election conspiracy theories.

Trump also defended his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, when asked if he regretted his actions that day. Trump said those who came to hear him speak near the Capitol, some of whom would later storm the Capitol and disrupt Trump’s transfer of power to Biden, were “there with love in their hearts.”

“It was a beautiful day,” said Trump, who went on to suggest that former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the riot.

He also said he would likely forgive “a lot of them” if he won the White House back in 2024.

When an undeclared voter asked him about the country’s debt and the ongoing showdown in Congress over the debt ceiling, Trump said the United States would have to default if Democrats did not agree to a debt ceiling. major spending cuts.

“Well, you might as well do it now because you will do it later because we have to save this country,” Trump said of his take on a nationwide default.

Collins has repeatedly pressed Trump on abortion, which will likely be a major issue in the 2024 cycle. Trump, who has been more opaque than some of his GOP competitors, has repeatedly declined to give a firm answer on whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if re-elected.

“I would negotiate so people would be happy,” he said at one point, while touting his conservative Supreme Court picks that were key to last year’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. When the host continued to push for clarity, he said, “I’m looking for a solution that’s going to work.”

Ever since he soured on CNN years earlier, Trump has railed against the network, its ratings, its leadership and many of its on-air personalities.

But following a leadership change at CNN and amid a reported ratings slump, the network apparently decided to give Trump another shot.

“He’s the Republican front-runner. He has to be on,” the Warner Bros. CEO said. Discovery’s David Zaslav, whose company owns CNN, about Trump on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” last week. The town hall was also seen as a test of CNN CEO Chris Licht’s rule against spreading misinformation.

The decision has raised concerns among Trump’s critics, who argue that giving the ex-president a live platform to spread misinformation overlooks the lessons the media learned during his presidency. Some of them also accused Licht of trying to woo a more centrist audience as part of his network overhaul.

E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal Court in Manhattan following the verdict in the civil rape accusation case against former US President Donald Trump, in New York, May 9, 2023.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The timing only exacerbated the controversy. The town hall comes a day after a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a civil case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

The jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

It’s far from clear whether the outcome of that lawsuit, which Trump decried in a stream of social media posts Tuesday night and his lawyer has pledged to appeal, will affect his bid for the presidential nomination. Republican of 2024.

During the town hall, Trump repeatedly mocked Carroll to cheers and laughter from the crowd.

Trump, who lost his 2020 re-election bid to Biden, still appears to be the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Even his potential main rivals had mostly muted reactions to the jury’s damning verdict.

Trump appeared to berate CNN outside town hall, suggesting in a social media post that the network booked him “because they’re rightly desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings again.”

“This could be the start of a CNN New & Vibrant, with no more fake news, or it could turn into a disaster for everyone, including me. Let’s see what happens?” Trump wrote.

