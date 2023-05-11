Rangeela Kaptaan: Story of Imran Khan’s 3 wives, allegations of infidelity and illegitimate children





By Anuja Jha: Imran Khan led a colorful life, both as a cricketer and later as a politician. And his personal life is no less colorful or less in the limelight. Married twice before, Imran Khan is currently on his third run. And his third wife, Bushra Bibi, could very well turn out to be his nemesis.

The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. The trust was formed by Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and their close associates. Bushra Bibi then signed a memorandum in 2019 with a real estate company, Bahria Town, to receive donations.

The case, which led to Imran Khan’s arrest and subsequent unrest in Pakistan, has once again put the former cricketer’s personal life under scrutiny. Here is a brief look at Imran Khan’s three marriages and two divorces, as well as allegations regarding his infidelity.

IMRAN KHAN AND JEMIMA SILVERSMITH

Jemima Goldsmith, British screenwriter, television, film and documentary producer, was Imran Khan’s first wife. The couple married in 1995 and divorced in 2004.

They have two sons Sulaiman Isa (born in 1996) and Kasim (born in 1999).

The exact reasons for their divorce have not been widely disclosed. However, it was widely reported that the couple faced challenges due to the pressures of Imran Khan’s political career and the cultural differences between the couple. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith outside the Richmond registry office after their wedding in June 1995. (Source: Getty Images)

Imran Khan’s involvement in politics and his devotion to his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), are believed to have strained their relationship. Additionally, British-born Jemima Goldsmith found it difficult to adapt to Pakistan’s cultural and political environment.

Jemima Goldsmith and Imran Khan have enjoyed a respectful relationship since their divorce and have continued to co-parent their two children.

Jemima had in June 2021 criticized Imran Khan for his sexist and derogatory remarks towards women. She spoke out against him after his remarks that women’s dress could lead to sexual harassment and assault. The remarks also drew criticism from women’s rights and civil society activists.

In November 2022, Jemima tweeted that she was relieved to learn that the former Pakistani Prime Minister was safe after the attempt on his life.

“The news we dread. Thank goodness he is fine. And thanks from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the shooter,” she tweeted.

ALSO READ: Korma, Coke, bhindi and peacock: Imran Khan’s supporters raid chief general’s house and fridge

REHAM KHAN AND HIS BOOK TELL-ALL

Imran Khan had the shortest marriage with his second wife, Reham Khan. The couple married in October 2014 and filed for divorce just a year later. And this one didn’t end on a high note, as was evident after Reham announced a revealing “biography.”

In the 500-page book, Reham Khan gave grim and graphic details about Imran Khan’s “preferences”. Imran Khan’s “confessions” about his illegitimate children (“He told me he had five, including Indian children,” Reham said in 2018) are part of the book. She writes that Imran delights in “images of male bodies”. She devotes much paper and ink to Imran’s sex life; from empty cigar cases to tubes of KY jelly. Imran Khan and Reham Khan at their wedding.

Reham Khan said that early in her marriage to Imran, when they were talking about Tyrian White (who she says is “universally accepted as Imran’s beloved child”), the former cricket star said, “You know she’s not the only one…there’s five in total, as far as I know.”

He said the mothers informed him, Reham claims. “Some are Indians. The eldest is 34 now,” she quoted him as saying.

Reham also claimed to have seen sexually explicit text messages from two female PTI leaders on her husband’s phone.

The timing of the book’s release coincided with Imran Khan’s participation in the country’s general elections in 2018.

Reham also launched infidelity allegations against Imran. She claimed that Imran saw Bushra, his now wife, while he was still married to her.

The bad blood between the duo didn’t end there. In January 2022, Reham Khan alleged that she was accosted by unidentified men who opened fire on the vehicle she was traveling in. Targeting her former husband during the attack, Reham Khan said Pakistan had become a land of “cowards, thugs and greedy”. under the reign of Imran Khan.

Months later, as Imran Khan faced a motion of no confidence, Reham Khan, in an interview with India Today, criticized her ex-husband for being “a famous diva who only wants to listen to flattery, compliments “.

“He has that typical diva personality that he needs to inflate his ego. He needs to hear the applause, he needs to hear the sound of his name and I think even in cricket or Bollywood you have to have the performance,” said Reham Khan.

Reham Khan even called Imran Khan “delusional” and said, “He doesn’t listen to advice. If he had listened to advice, I might still be married to him.”

VALIDITY OF MARRIAGE WITH BUSHRA BIBI INTESTED

Imran Khan then tried a third chance at marriage by marrying Bushra Bibi in 2018.

Unfortunately for Imran Khan, who has been a public figure for almost five decades, even his third marriage could not escape controversy. Imran Khan with his third wife Bushra Bibi (in burqa).

The cleric who performed the nikah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi testified in court that the ceremony was performed during the Iddat period of Bushra Bibi. The iddat period (three months) is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe due to the death of her husband or the dissolution of a previous marriage.

According to the cleric, Imran Khan told him that at the time of the initial ceremony, Bushra’s iddat period was not over as she was divorced in November 2017.

The cleric said the former Pakistani prime minister and his wife planned their wedding as they were aware of the situation. He also alleged that Imran Khan confided in him that he believed marrying Bushra would lead to him becoming prime minister.

While the validity of Imran Khan’s marriage was still in question, the former Pakistani man found himself arrested in a case that has strong ties to his third wife.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-3-wives-and-how-latest-is-leading-to-his-downfall-jemima-goldsmith-bushra-bibi-reham-khan-2377358-2023-05-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos