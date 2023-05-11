E. Jean Carroll: Jury finds Donald Trump’s sexually abused columnist in civil case, awards her $5 million





New York CNN—

A federal jury in Manhattan has found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in the dressing room of a luxury department store in the spring of 1996 and awarded him $5 million for assault and defamation.

Carroll alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store, then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she was not his type and suggested she make up the story to increase book sales. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He faces no jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

Although the jury found that Trump had sexually assaulted her, enough to hold him liable for the assault, the jury did not find that Carroll had proven that he had raped her.

Carroll filed a lawsuit last November under New York State’s Adult Survivors Act, a state bill that opened a look-back window for allegations of sexual assault as Carroll with long-expired statutes of limitations.

Trump did not attend the trial. Like any defendant in a civil case, he was not required to appear in court for a trial or proceeding and has the right not to testify in his own defence.

Carroll called the verdict a victory for her and other abuse victims.

I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back, she said in a statement. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

Carroll’s lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, also released a statement saying, No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States.

In videos posted to his Truth Social social media platform on Tuesday night, Trump said he planned to appeal the verdict, calling it a disgrace and a political witch hunt. He also repeated his claim that he didn’t know who Carroll was.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina in court said Tuesday he had spoken to the former president and was ready to continue and move forward.

He is a firm believer, like many people, that he cannot get a fair trial in New York based on the panel of jurors, Tacopina said.

Tacopina called the verdict bizarre, pointing out that the jury did not find Trump liable for rape.

It was a rape complaint. It was a rape case from the start and the jury rejected that but made other findings, he said. But they dismissed her rape claim and still claimed it was a rape case, so it’s a bit perplexing, but we’re moving on.

The verdict comes as the 2024 Republican presidential primary takes shape, with Trump as the early front-runner.

His potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have so far slammed Trump over eligibility issues but stayed clear of former presidents’ legal issues, including Carroll’s allegations and the probe. Manhattan on a silent money scheme.

This reluctance to attack Trump over allegations stems from his ability to survive scandals that would have doomed most politicians, including the 2016 release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which he boasted that stars can do anything to women. . Tacopina claimed after the verdict that the tape should not have been allowed into evidence, saying they were very confident on the appeal issues here.

But as his legal troubles pile up, with investigations in New York, Washington, D.C. and Georgia still ongoing and primary debates slated to begin in August, Trump’s goodwill with GOP voters will once again be challenged. tested in the months to come.

Judge Lewis Kaplan (no relation to attorney Roberta Kaplan) dismissed the jury after the verdict and informed them that they are now allowed to identify themselves publicly if they wish. However, the judge suggested that they remain silent.

I advise you not to identify yourself. Not now and not for a long time, said Lewis Kaplan. If you are someone who chooses to speak to others and identify with others, I order you not to identify anyone else who served on this jury. Each of you owes this to the other, whatever you have decided for yourself.

As the verdict was read, Carroll held hands with his lawyer Shawn Crowley. She looked relieved and seemed to sway forward. They exchanged smiles as the clerk read each of the tallies going in her favor.

After the judge dismissed the jury, Trump’s attorney Tacopina walked over to Carroll and shook his hand. He also shook hands with his lawyers.

Carroll and his lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, hugged. They went out together.

On the stand last week, Carroll testified in chilling detail about what happened in 1996.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Carroll testified. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Carroll acknowledged that she is a registered Democrat and thinks Trump is evil and vile and was a terrible president, but said her political views had nothing to do with her pursuing this lawsuit.

I’m not settling a political score, Carroll said. I’m settling a personal score because he repeatedly called me a liar and it really decimated my reputation. I’m a journalist, the only thing I need to have is the trust of readers.

Carrolls’ attorney, Michael Ferrara, questioned why she didn’t go public with her allegations when Trump first ran for president.

I noticed that the more women who came forward to accuse him, the better he did in the polls, she said.

Tacopina, in cross-examination, repeatedly asked about why Carroll had not shouted during the alleged attack of about 3 minutes.

I’m not a howler, replied Carroll. I was too panicked to scream.

You can’t hit me for not screaming, she told the defense attorney. Women who don’t show up, one of the reasons they don’t show up is because they’re asked why they didn’t scream. Some women scream, some don’t. He keeps women silent.

In his closing argument on Monday, Tacopina said he knew Trump was a divisive figure, but that shouldn’t matter to jurors when they reach a verdict.

People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump. It’s obvious, says Tacopina. There’s a secret time and place to do it: it’s called a ballot box during an election.

What they want is for you to hate it enough to ignore the facts, Tacopina added. All objective evidence goes against it.

Although the jury did not find that Carroll proved the rape, they did find that she proved Trump had committed sexual abuse.

The jury had been told that a person is responsible for sexual abuse when they subject another person to sexual touching without consent.

According to New York law, sexual contact means any contact with a person’s sexual or intimate parts for the purpose of satisfying either party’s sexual desire.

State law says a person is liable to rape when a person forces sex with another person without their consent. For the purposes of this law, sexual intercourse means any penetration, however slight, of the penis into the vaginal orifice.

Sexual abuse and rape are sex offenses in New York.

The verdict has no legal effect on Trump’s presidential candidacy. For one thing, this is a civil case, and during the 2016 campaign Trump also faced all kinds of civil lawsuits like the Trump University fraud cases that were settled shortly. time after his election and which had no bearing on the requirements of the presidency which are laid down. in the Constitution.

Trump also faces unrelated criminal exposure, primarily in the case Manhattan prosecutors brought against him over silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed the two had an extramarital affair. (Trump denies the claim).

At the same time, a successful criminal prosecution of the former president is unlikely to affect, at least from a legal standpoint, his ability to be re-elected to the White House.

Notably, there is precedent for convicted felons running for federal office, including for president. Eugene V. Debs, perennial socialist candidate for the White House in the early 20th century, was incarcerated for espionage when he won more than 900,000 votes during the 1920 presidential campaign.

This story has been updated with additional details.

