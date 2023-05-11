Politics
Piers Morgan: Keir Starmer must wake up tough if he wants to be PM
TalkTV’s Piers Morgan says Sir Keir Starmer needs to stop avoiding revival issues if he is to lead the country.
Sir Keir Starmer could well be the next British Prime Minister. Labor is well ahead in the polls.
After 13 years of Conservative rule with three prime ministers in a chaotic year recently, his path to power is clear. But he has to prove he knows what matters to the British people.
Today he made a huge miscalculation. He reportedly briefed his high-level team to avoid talking about social issues – awakening issues – because apparently the public doesn’t care.
He couldn’t have been more wrong. The public cares. And with good reason.
Elon Musk said: “I think we have to be very careful about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech.
“So there are two aspects of the ‘wokemind’ virus that I think are dangerous – that it’s often anti-meritocratic and that you can’t question things. Even the interrogation is bad.
When one of the richest and smartest men in history says something literally threatens civilization, we probably shouldn’t discount it.
It’s very easy to dismiss these kinds of things as culture wars and diversionary tactics used by politicians, so we go crazy for the corporations that are mismanaging them.
But make no mistake, this awakened virus is real and it is ruining people’s lives.
This means that Western society is controlled by a radical minority of people with ultra-progressive views who would look completely insane at most family dinner tables.
This means people are abused, shamed and vilified, sometimes fired from their jobs, for expressing a dissenting opinion.
This means that our heritage and culture are constantly ransacked, from books by Roald Dahl to novels by James Bond, to avoid offending an imaginary cult.
This means that ordinary people have to hesitate before using perfectly normal words like “wife”, or “bonkers”, or “mother”, because they are intimidated into thinking it will offend.
This means that biological men can destroy women in sport and that gender categories are abolished at award ceremonies, which – as we have seen with the British – prevents women from receiving a medal from the All.
This means that we are called transphobic because we think it’s crazy that a rapist can identify as a woman to get a place in a women’s prison.
Above all, it means the rest of us are made to feel like extremists for saying, “Well, wait a second.” It is not fair. I don’t want to live in this world.
If you’re wondering, you’re the problem. You are the wrong person. You must be cancelled.
At the heart of this is freedom of expression, as Elon Musk said. Freedom of expression and freedom of thought. Without it, there is no democracy.
Perhaps the real reason why Sir Keir Starmer doesn’t want us to focus on so-called waking problems is because of the problem he had answering simple questions.
So far this year I have interviewed Prime Ministers of Britain, Israel, Australia, I have been to Ukraine to interview President Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump.
The only person I haven’t interviewed is Sir Keir Starmer, or one of his senior shadow cabinet ministers. What are they afraid of? The Labor Party is based 4.5km from this studio.
His frontbenchers have an open invitation to come and discuss all of this, as well as their plans to lead the country.
But so far they have repeatedly rejected all invitations. If you want to run the country, if you really have to stop dodging interviews.
The last guy who ruled the country dodged interviews. Let me give you a little reminder of what Boris Johnson did when I tried to get an interview with him.
He ran into a fridge – he never came out. We never saw him again. He ran into a refrigerator and closed the door. Boris Johnson, a coward, who ultimately just didn’t want to face tough questions.
I don’t think Sir Keir Starmer is a coward. I don’t think the shadow cabinet are cowards. For some reason, they don’t want to come and talk about that stuff.
And now they say the public doesn’t care. Believe me, the public cares.
|
Sources
2/ https://talk.tv/news/14346/piers-morgan-keir-starmer-must-get-tough-woke-prime-minister
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision
- Former president calls Kaitlan Collins a ‘mean person’ in tense moment – Deadline
- Turkey’s closely watched elections could stretch Erdogan’s rule or set the country on a new course | KTAB
- Piers Morgan: Keir Starmer must wake up tough if he wants to be PM
- First baby born using DNA from three people: UK | science and technology news
- The View refuses to pressure clothing designer AOC for ethics investigation
- Maine baseball bat maker hopes innovation will expand his MLB market
- Biden to host Indian Prime Minister Modi in June
- Ministry of Communication and Informatics
- The 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns to downtown this Memorial Day weekend with a star-studded Li
- Massena man remembered for many interests, contributions | achievers
- Stock Futures Today: Live Updates