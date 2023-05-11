Piers Morgan: Keir Starmer must wake up tough if he wants to be PM

TalkTV’s Piers Morgan says Sir Keir Starmer needs to stop avoiding revival issues if he is to lead the country.

Sir Keir Starmer could well be the next British Prime Minister. Labor is well ahead in the polls.

After 13 years of Conservative rule with three prime ministers in a chaotic year recently, his path to power is clear. But he has to prove he knows what matters to the British people.

Today he made a huge miscalculation. He reportedly briefed his high-level team to avoid talking about social issues – awakening issues – because apparently the public doesn’t care.

He couldn’t have been more wrong. The public cares. And with good reason.

Elon Musk said: “I think we have to be very careful about anything that is anti-meritocratic and anything that results in the suppression of free speech.

“So there are two aspects of the ‘wokemind’ virus that I think are dangerous – that it’s often anti-meritocratic and that you can’t question things. Even the interrogation is bad.

When one of the richest and smartest men in history says something literally threatens civilization, we probably shouldn’t discount it.

It’s very easy to dismiss these kinds of things as culture wars and diversionary tactics used by politicians, so we go crazy for the corporations that are mismanaging them.

But make no mistake, this awakened virus is real and it is ruining people’s lives.

This means that Western society is controlled by a radical minority of people with ultra-progressive views who would look completely insane at most family dinner tables.

This means people are abused, shamed and vilified, sometimes fired from their jobs, for expressing a dissenting opinion.

This means that our heritage and culture are constantly ransacked, from books by Roald Dahl to novels by James Bond, to avoid offending an imaginary cult.

This means that ordinary people have to hesitate before using perfectly normal words like “wife”, or “bonkers”, or “mother”, because they are intimidated into thinking it will offend.

This means that biological men can destroy women in sport and that gender categories are abolished at award ceremonies, which – as we have seen with the British – prevents women from receiving a medal from the All.

This means that we are called transphobic because we think it’s crazy that a rapist can identify as a woman to get a place in a women’s prison.

Above all, it means the rest of us are made to feel like extremists for saying, “Well, wait a second.” It is not fair. I don’t want to live in this world.

If you’re wondering, you’re the problem. You are the wrong person. You must be cancelled.

At the heart of this is freedom of expression, as Elon Musk said. Freedom of expression and freedom of thought. Without it, there is no democracy.

Perhaps the real reason why Sir Keir Starmer doesn’t want us to focus on so-called waking problems is because of the problem he had answering simple questions.

So far this year I have interviewed Prime Ministers of Britain, Israel, Australia, I have been to Ukraine to interview President Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump.

The only person I haven’t interviewed is Sir Keir Starmer, or one of his senior shadow cabinet ministers. What are they afraid of? The Labor Party is based 4.5km from this studio.

His frontbenchers have an open invitation to come and discuss all of this, as well as their plans to lead the country.

But so far they have repeatedly rejected all invitations. If you want to run the country, if you really have to stop dodging interviews.

The last guy who ruled the country dodged interviews. Let me give you a little reminder of what Boris Johnson did when I tried to get an interview with him.

He ran into a fridge – he never came out. We never saw him again. He ran into a refrigerator and closed the door. Boris Johnson, a coward, who ultimately just didn’t want to face tough questions.

I don’t think Sir Keir Starmer is a coward. I don’t think the shadow cabinet are cowards. For some reason, they don’t want to come and talk about that stuff.

And now they say the public doesn’t care. Believe me, the public cares.