Former president calls Kaitlan Collins a ‘mean person’ in tense moment – Deadline





UPDATE: Donald Trump has called Kaitlan Collins a ‘mean person’ as she urges him to withhold classified documents despite requests from the National Archives to return them.

The crowd cheered.

Collins did not react to the comment and continued to ask her about the documents.

A number of Collins’ fellow journalists came to her defense at the end of the town hall. Peter Baker of The New York Times said she was “in an impossible position, but did a heroic job of fact-checking Trump all over town hall.” It was no easy task considering how many factually untrue things he had said in such a short time. Collins is a real pro and has shown what a stellar reporter she is.

But the network itself is taking a beating on social media for giving Trump a platform, in front of a crowd of friendly supporters who gave him two standing ovations.

PREVIOUSLY: Town hall isn’t even over, but CNN is getting a beating for the event.

When Kaitlan Collins asked Trump about a $5 million jury verdict finding him liable for sexual assault and defamation against E. Jean Carroll, the former president bragged about how the polls rose , to applause and even laughter from the audience.

“That woman. I don’t know her. I’ve never met her. I have no idea who she is,” he said, before accusing Carroll of treating her African-American husband. American “monkey” and complaining that the judge wouldn’t allow her legal team to admit evidence that she called her pet Vagina. He also called it a “crazy job”, as he referred to the case as if it were one of his comedy bits. He also defended his comments on the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Gretchen Carlson, the former Fox News anchor, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe this is allowed on CNN. It enacts Trump’s cult leadership — and people don’t care about sexual assault. God keep us. And now Trump says it’s because women LET YOU grab them by the pussy. #TrumpTownHall“

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump’s return to CNN for a town hall began with moderator Kaitlan Collins trying to challenge the former president over his claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

Trump called those who accepted the results “very stupid” while launching a firefight of unsubstantiated and debunked claims that cameras captured voter fraud.

Collins said: “Mr. Mr. President, from what you have just said, these were not rigged elections. It was not a stolen election. You and your supporters have lost more than 60 cases in the elections. It’s been almost two and a half years. Can you publicly acknowledge that you didn’t lose the 2020 season? »

He did not, but instead claimed that there was widespread fraud and “they found millions of camera votes on government cameras where they were filling ballot boxes”.

When Collins said there was no evidence of voter fraud, Trump said, “You’re supposed to say that.”

Trump continued to make campaign demands but, as he tends to do, turned to a host of different issues. Collins even pointed out that his own campaign paid for a recount in Wisconsin that showed Joe Biden actually got more votes, but Trump wouldn’t back down from his claim that votes were stolen.

The former president received a friendly audience at the town hall, who gave him a standing ovation as he took the stage. They also cheered when he said he would forgive many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump’s appearance on CNN’s longtime adversary for the closely watched town hall carried risks for the Republican presidential candidate, but perhaps even more potential pitfalls for the network and Collins.

The event will likely give the network a much-needed ratings boost, with CNN’s prime-time ratings languishing well behind its rivals.

But the network has faced considerable criticism for giving Trump an hour-long platform in a format that typically gives a candidate positive exposure. Some have warned the hour is normalizing a figure trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and calling for the repeal of the Constitution. Michael Fanone, the former DC Metropolitan Police officer who was injured Jan. 6 and is a CNN contributor, wrote in an essay for Rolling Stone that the network’s event was “an attempt at a grand outlet struggling with its ratings to attract disenfranchised viewers. .”

“To me, allowing Trump an open forum on a major television news network is the moral equivalent of putting an AR-15 in the hands of a mentally unstable person,” he wrote.

The network run by CEO Chris Licht has tried over the past year to shed the Jeff Zucker-era idea that it was the anti-Trump channel, dropping opinion segments to the benefit from simpler news coverage. The network championed the event as part of its plan to invite major 2024 presidential candidates to participate in city forums.

The Trump event, however, presents the challenge of countering the former president’s penchant for filibuster with a firehouse of misinformation.

Collins, who battled with Trump when she was a White House reporter, needs to pressure Trump with follow-ups and cut-offs, or even fact-check some of his claims in real time. The event is also a test for her, with speculation that she will position herself as a prime time host.

