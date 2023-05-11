Connect with us

China raids offices of business consultancy Capvision

Foreign companies operating in China are coming under increasing pressure, driven primarily by national security considerations, as Xi Jinping’s government tightens control over business, clashing with efforts to attract foreign investors after restrictions were lifted. restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators simultaneously visited Capvision branches in Beijing, Shanghai and southeastern manufacturing centers of Suzhou and Shenzhen, as well as other locations that state media did not identify.

Officers from the Ministry of State Security, police and market regulators questioned the staff, according to the reports. There has been no word on any arrests or detentions, although reports indicate investigations have been opened into the company and personnel involved in the matter as required by law.”

No details were given on the specific legal issues at stake, and state media did not give exact dates for the raids on Capvision, which is headquartered in New York and Shanghai.

In recent years, in order to realize China’s strategy of containment and suppression, some Western countries have become increasingly rampant in stealing intelligence and information regarding China’s military industry, economy and finance. our country,” state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

The report alleged that national consulting firms were tools to steal these secrets. Some national consulting firms have low national security awareness and seek to gain financial advantage by straddling legal barriers,” the CCTV report said.

Asked about recent actions against Capvision and other companies, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China’s national security authorities and other relevant departments “have recently carried out open enforcement of the relevant business law in accordance with the law”.

This is a normal law enforcement action in accordance with Chinese law, aimed at promoting the regulated and healthy development of the industry and safeguarding national security and development interests,” Wang told reporters. reporters at a daily press briefing on Tuesday.The spokesperson gave no further details.

Capvision markets itself on its website as a leading global expert networking platform that excels in identifying the right advisors for specific business insights.” The company claims to serve more than 2,000 customers through more than 600 researchers and 450,000 industry professionals.

China needs to be more transparent about law enforcement actions against companies such as Capvision that perform the kind of due diligence companies need to make investment decisions, said Eric Zheng, House Speaker. of Commerce in Shanghai, in a press release.

It would be helpful for authorities to more clearly define where companies can or cannot exercise such due diligence,” Zheng said. “It would give foreign companies more confidence and enable them to comply with Chinese regulations.” .

Capvision did not comment on the raids, but on its social media channel WeChat posted a flyer Monday marking National Security Education Day, which fell on April 15.

As a leading Chinese industry specializing in providing information services, Capvision is firmly committed to the perspective of national security and leads the industry in its healthy and orderly development,” the flyer said.

The company is just the latest to be investigated, reportedly for its attempts to obtain information that would not be considered state secrets in other countries.

Last month, consulting firm Bain & Co. said police questioned staff at its Shanghai office. He gave no details of what they were looking for. Earlier, business due diligence firm Mintz Group said its Beijing office was raided by police who arrested five employees. An employee of a Japanese drugmaker was also arrested for espionage, and the government announced a security review of memory chipmaker Micron Inc.

Last week, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns said US companies were deeply concerned about a recent expansion of China’s anti-espionage law that could expose them to legal risk simply for seeking standard information about China’s economy. and local businesses with which they might seek to partner.

Burns said the mixed signals were prompting many to put major investments on hold until more clarity was available, even though they were unlikely to pull out of the world’s second-largest economy, which despite the vitality private sector, is still dominated by large public enterprises and financial institutions.

Still, some global companies are shifting their investment plans to Southeast Asia, India and other economies where political risks are considered lower.

Whether politically motivated or not, the investigations come as China’s relations with Washington, Europe and Tokyo are strained by disputes over human rights, Taiwan, security and technology.

Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, is amid several campaigns to tighten the ruling Communist Party’s control over entrepreneurs, root out official corruption and reduce reliance on technology and technology. foreign expertise. Foreign companies already face hurdles on executive trips to China, as well as the possibility of exit bans, theft of trade secrets and Chinese government interference in closing deals.

Changes to the Espionage Act give authorities the power to access electronic information. The law covers all documents, data, materials and items related to national security,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. It is still unclear how national security is defined.

Foreign companies and government agencies have for years advised employees visiting China not to bring computers or cellphones containing confidential information, as they could be seized by authorities or stolen by industrial spies.

The crackdowns paint a divisive backdrop for official efforts to reverse declining foreign business interest in China. The ruling party wants foreign companies in electric cars and other fields to bring technology and provide competition to force Chinese companies to improve.

This story was published from a news feed with no text edits.

