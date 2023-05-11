Ex-Pakistani PM Khan taken into custody for 8 days amid deadly protests





Islamabad

A special anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday remanded former prime minister Imran Khan for eight days while another charged him with separate corruption amid nationwide protests and deadly clashes between his supporters and the riot police.

Khan appeared in the two courts set up overnight inside the high security police headquarters in Islamabad a day after his dramatic arrest and detention by paramilitary troops outside a courtroom elsewhere in the city. capital city.

The 70-year-old opposition leader was arrested on Tuesday as he prepared to attend a hearing into the dozens of charges against him, ranging from alleged terrorism and corruption to treason and to other criminal offences.

Khan told judges on Wednesday that security forces physically assaulted him before arresting him and dragging him out of the courthouse, defense attorneys said.

The arrest of the popular cricket star-turned-prime minister sparked massive and violent protests in Islamabad and other cities by supporters of Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI.

Clashes with police continued on Wednesday, leaving several dead and many injured. PTI said dozens of its workers were killed.

VOA could not independently verify PTI’s claims. Authorities have not discussed the number of casualties.

Commuters are pictured walking along a blocked road outside the main entrance to the Pakistani army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 10, 2023.

Police rounded up hundreds of PTI workers, including senior leaders, in a nationwide crackdown.

Protesters, men and women, have directed their rage mainly at the powerful military which the former prime minister has consistently accused of orchestrating his ousting last year and later bringing ‘baseless and frivolous’ legal action against him.

A large number of Khan’s supporters gathered in front of the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, next to Islamabad, among other army installations, and chanted slogans against the army, which did not been seen in the recent history of Pakistan.

Authorities have deployed paramilitary forces to help police control the situation after protesters stormed the residences of commanders of regional military corps in Lahore, the capital of the country’s most populous Punjab, and Peshawar on Tuesday. the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clash with police in Lahore on May 9, 2023.

On Wednesday, the military’s media wing, in a very strong statement, said the attacks on its facilities and the slogans against the institution were “pre-planned” and part of an organized effort. Inter-Services Public Relations has condemned the leaders and supporters of PTI, Pakistan’s largest political party, as “infidels”. He warned, without elaborating, against harsh action against protesters involved in Tuesday’s attacks.

“Any further attack on the military, including all law enforcement, military and state installations and properties, will trigger severe retaliation against this group (PTI) who wants to push Pakistan into a civil war,” the statement said. communicated.

The federal government formally requested assistance from the military on Wednesday to help restore law and order, leading to troop deployments in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties to refrain from resorting to violence and stressed the need to respect the right to peaceful assembly.

The Secretary-General urges the authorities to respect due process guarantees and the rule of law in the prosecution of former Prime Minister Khan, said Farhan Haq, spokesman for the UN chief.

Pakistan’s military has a long history of direct and indirect political intervention, with political parties and independent analysts blaming the institution for the fragility of the country’s democracy.

Army generals staged several coups and arrested politically popular prime ministers on trumped up treason and other charges, ruling the country for nearly half of its 75 years.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, said the current threat to public order in Pakistan may be the greatest in its recent history. He wrote on Twitter that the military “is the target of more public anger than it has ever been” and ruled out the possibility of a military coup.

There was almost a complete media blackout of the PTI-led protests on dozens of local news channels in and around Islamabad.

The government telecommunications authority has suspended internet service in Islamabad and other cities and shut down access to social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Schools in Pakistan were also ordered to close on Wednesday.

Khan’s arrest came just hours after he added new details to his allegation that a high-ranking general in Pakistan’s military spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, was plotting to To kill him.

Khan made the statements a day after the military warned him of what he condemned as “fabricated and malicious” allegations.

The PTI leader was injured in an assassination attempt last November while leading an anti-government protest march near Lahore. The attack killed one person, while the head of the PTI was shot in the legs.

Khan accused ISI Major General Faisal Naseer of being one of the planners of the assassination attempt, saying the officer continued to plot his assassination.

Government officials said the November assassination attempt was the work of a sniper who is currently in custody and confessed in a video controversially leaked to the media.

Embattled Khan was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022, a move he rejected as illegal and planned by now-retired Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa .

Pakistan is mired in an economic and political crisis, with the Khan-led PTI pressuring Sharif’s embattled coalition government to hold snap elections.

Pakistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission said in a statement that it was “very disturbed” by the ongoing political crisis and its implications for the rights of ordinary citizens.

