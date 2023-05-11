ASEAN leaders call for unity





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (fifth from left) and other leaders attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit hold hands for a group photo in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on Wednesday. [Photo/AP]

Bloc MPs highlight region’s role as center of global economic growth Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations opened their two-day Leaders’ Meeting of the 42nd ASEAN Summit by stressing the region’s role as a center of global economic growth with unity. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ASEAN’s rotating chair this year, welcomed the group leaders to Labuan Bajo, a fishing village on the island of Flores in Indonesia’s Nusa Tenggara province. With the sapphire-hued Flores Sea as the backdrop, Widodo delivered his keynote, citing geopolitical uncertainties and how the global economy has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. “The question is: would ASEAN remain a spectator? Would ASEAN remain silent? Would ASEAN be able to become an engine of peace and growth? “said Widodo. A united ASEAN can be a central player in bringing peace and development, Widodo said, adding that ASEAN should strengthen its economic integration, strengthen inclusive cooperation, including the implementation of the regional comprehensive economic partnership, and strengthen the architecture of health, food and energy. , as well as maintaining financial stability. “Let’s work hard to make ASEAN issues an epicenter of growth,” he said, citing the theme of this year’s summit. Mark Richard Thompson, director of the Southeast Asia Research Center at the City University of Hong Kong, said Indonesia was “ideally placed” as the regional bloc’s rotating chair this year, as the archipelago is actually an “economic success”. This reflects ASEAN’s economic growth, he said. Thompson, citing data from the Asian Development Bank, praised the region’s ability to rebound from the pandemic. Strong tourism performance and robust domestic demand are boosting Southeast Asian economies, said the AfDB, which forecasts the region to grow 4.7% this year and 5% next year. Thompson also credited Indonesia’s support for Timor-Leste’s bid to become ASEAN’s 11th member, noting that the regional bloc has a history of bringing members across ideological divides. ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Timor-Leste as its 11th member at the summit chaired by Cambodia in November. One of the expected outcomes of this year’s summit is a roadmap for full membership for Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, who attended the leaders’ meeting as an observer, thanked Widodo for inviting him to attend the ASEAN summit. New chapter “This is my first time attending the ASEAN summit and it opens a new chapter in our country’s history,” Ruak said. He also expressed his gratitude to all ASEAN leaders for their support and commitment. Ruak said Timor-Leste is developing its infrastructure so that it can fulfill its obligations as an ASEAN member. These include expanding the international airport in the capital Dili, installing optical cables for secure communication and investing in hotels and conference facilities. Widodo also gave a speech to the ASEAN-BAC (Business Advisory Council). Widodo said he was grateful for the cooperation between the government and the private sector during the pandemic. “Future challenges will remain very severe, geopolitical risks will remain very high, and financial institutions in the United States and Europe are collapsing,” he said. Widodo called for stronger public-private collaboration to keep ASEAN as the epicenter of growth. Other leaders present at the meeting echoed ASEAN’s centrality and eagerness to support economic recovery and common development. They also showed concern for stability in Myanmar, whose leader was not present at the meeting. Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist for China Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202305/11/WS645c2256a310b6054fad23e8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos