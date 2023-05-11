Narendra Modi | What Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ resounding silence says about attacks on Muslims

Sometimes more than what you say or do, what you don’t oppose or react against, thus indicating an acceptance, whether it’s tolerance or approval, can reveal what kind of person you are and, in particular, your deepest thought and, even, your larger character.

In fact, it’s an important part of what determines your image. And that is how we often judge politicians and governments. Assessing their performance or evaluating their policies can be complicated and difficult. It is easier and faster to respond to their image. We do it instinctively. This becomes the basis on which we like or dislike ministers and governments.

Now consider how many times Prime Minister Modi kept complete silence when members of his government, both senior and relatively junior, said atrocious things about Muslims.

The most recent is Satya Pal Singh Baghel, the Minister of State for Law and Justice. At an event organized by the RSS on Monday, this is what he said: Tolerant Muslims can be counted on the fingers. Their number is not even in the thousands. It’s even a tactic. It’s staying in public life with a mask. This route then leads to the house of the governor and vice-president or vice-chancellor. But when they get out of there, they start speaking their minds.

In any country, it would be intolerable for a minister to speak of his fellow citizens in this contemptuous, senseless and totally false way. Not just because it’s wrong and wrong. But for a deeper political reason. It colors and taints the government as a whole. And, even more, it creates an impression, if not a firm belief, about the prime minister who appointed that person. No head of government could accept that.

Yet Mr. Modi did. Indeed, it is not the first time. His ministers called Muslims Babar what auladhis top ministers taunt them with calls from Abba John and practically everyone in the BJP tells them to go to Pakistan. I recalled the first three examples that came to mind. If you search on Google, you will find hundreds of them since 2014.

I can remember only one instance when the Prime Minister reprimanded a colleague for such a speech. This was the Ramzade-Haramzade comparison by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in 2014. That was almost 10 years ago. Thereafter, silence was his response.

So how to read this silence? What does he tell us about the Prime Minister? What does he reveal about what he thinks is acceptable or forbidden? And then and that’s what Muslims ask themselves, what does this say about what he thinks of them?

How can we talk about it? And what do they have to accept as their lot in life? Finally, when such questions are asked, does it hurt him or even trouble him that he is the cause of such pain?

I don’t know the answers. At least not definitely. But we can all make a pretty good guess. And there are indicators of the Prime Minister’s behavior. He was the politician who used to talk about Shamshanghat And graveyard. He’s also the person who said you could tell the rioters by the clothes they’re wearing. And let’s not forget the word puppy. I don’t need to say more. He may not have named the community, but it was pretty obvious who he was thinking of.

So why is the Prime Minister surprised when millions of people, at home and abroad, are convinced that he and his government despise Muslims? One or more of his ministers and party men say so clearly almost every day. His lack of response approves and confirms this point of view. Our press may not pick it up, but the international media would have to be deaf and blind not to.

Now, if the Prime Minister wishes to challenge and, perhaps, change the perception that Muslims under his rule have become second-class citizens in their own country, then he should immediately sack Satya Pal Singh Baghel. Any other prime minister in a democracy would do it without hesitation. But if the Prime Minister of the greatest democracy in the world, which he actually claims to be the mother of democracy, retains such ministers and remember there are many, not just Baghel, then he cannot than blame themselves for the growing belief that India is no longer a country that respects its Muslim citizens.

This may not worry the Prime Minister. As a citizen, this troubles me greatly.