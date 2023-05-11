At CNN Town Hall, Donald Trump is still his familiar, defiant selfExBulletin





FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis, April 14, 2023. Michael Conroy/AP .

In his first media appearance since being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation to the tune of $5 million, former President Trump once again went on the defensive, as he usually does this when he disagrees with something or his back is against the wall politically.

“This woman, I don’t know her. I’ve never met her. I have no idea who she is,” Trump claimed of writer E. Jean Carroll, who filed a civil suit against him in New York, during a town hall on CNN. in New Hampshire.

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of an upscale Manhattan department store in the 1990s. A jury stopped short of saying he believed there was a preponderance evidence to show a rape had taken place, but said there was enough for assault and sexual abuse.

Clearly, the huge sum awarded to Carroll did not intimidate Trump, who mocked Carroll, calling it “crazy work.” Trump was seen in a photo with Carroll, one that appeared in a taped deposition that was shown to the New York jury. Trump said Carroll wasn’t his “type,” but when shown the photo, he mistook Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples.

After the New York ruling, Trump called the verdict a “disgrace” and “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time” by a “Clinton-appointed judge who hates Trump” in a ” Trump hate zone”, where it would be “impossible”, he claimed, “to get a fair trial”.

It’s also the city where Trump was born, raised and spent most of his adult life.

Trump has vowed to appeal, which he said he would before there was even a verdict.

This civil lawsuit is not the only case against him. Trump also faces a criminal charge in New York stemming from silent payments to a porn actress, as well as three other criminal investigations related to his taking of classified White House documents from his Florida home, his campaign to lobby for nullify the results in Georgia and, of course, its role in the January 6 uprising.

During the unwieldy town hall, which lasted more than an hour, in which Trump often spoke in front of and above CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins, whom he called “mean” while that she was pressing him on an issue, Trump repeatedly lied.

He did this on several issues in a number of ways, including:

continuing to claim that the 2020 presidential election he lost was “rigged” (when it wasn’t and it’s been proven time and time again), that former Vice President Pence had the power to send the election back to the states on January 6 (which he didn’t), that Pence was not threatened that day (which he was), that Trump asked for 10,000 troops to secure the Capitol on January 6 (did not happen), that he had the right to bring classified documents to his House in Florida (he did not), and more.

Many in the audience seemed to be friendly with Trump and laughed at his lines. The audience, CNN said beforehand, was made up of Republicans and Republican-leaning unaffiliated New Hampshire voters.

And while the GOP base continues to hold positive feelings toward the former president, Trump has proven toxic with independent and persuasive voters. This has been the case in poll after poll. But polls aside, Republicans have underperformed in the past three election cycles, with Trump-endorsed candidates acting as an albatross for the GOP.

Going on CNN to do this town hall was a choice by a campaign that understands these numbers. But Trump has shown little to no ability to reach beyond those who already love him.

During this town hall, for example, in addition to lies, he:

has been unable to criticize Russia or its leader Vladimir Putin or say whether he wants Ukraine to win the war; would not be specific about abortion; said the debt ceiling shouldn’t be used as leverage to negotiate spending cuts while he was president, but said Wednesday night it’s different now because he’s not president; defended those who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying he will forgive many of them; doubled down on Access Hollywood’s rude comments about stars being able to do whatever they want with women, and more.

But who would expect anything else from the 76-year-old who has made his political career out of bluster and provocation?

