China Embraces Lula PledgesEnvironmental and Moral Pollution

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made environmental protection a central promise of his campaign for the presidency of Brazil. After his victory, Lula said that “the world expects Brazil to once again become a leader in the fight against the climate crisis and an example of a socially and ecologically responsible country”. At the United Nations Climate Change Conference in November 2022, Lula declared“Brazil is ready to join again [the] effort to build a healthier planet.”

These lofty words cannot be reconciled with Lula’s massive embrace of the People’s Republic of China, which was on public display during his visit to Beijing in April. Accompanied by a huge delegation of Brazilian businessmen and politicians, Lula ignored the fact that China is responsible for about 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions and that its CO2 emissions per capita are increasing. For years. Moreover, by deepening ties with China, Lula invites even greater environmental destruction in his own country.

For Brazilians, China’s lack of respect for environmental protection is more than an abstract global problem: it is degrading their air, water and forests.

For example, Brazil is being exploited by environmentally irresponsible Chinese agribusinesses. Researchers find that China’s role in Brazil’s soybean sector is a major cause of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. According to a report published in October 2019, beef exports to China are responsible for at least 22,700 hectares of Brazilian deforestation. One December 2019 study found that “in 2017, soybean imports into China were associated with 6.5 million tons of CO2 emissions related to deforestation for soybean expansion in the Amazon and Cerrado. This represents 43% of all the risks of CO2 emissions due to the deforestation of soybeans in these regions”.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) inspects an honor guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 14, 2023.

Ken Ishii/POOL/AFP/Getty Images



China is also using Brazil to satisfy its voracious appetite for fossil fuels. Petrobras, a Brazilian state-owned oil company, and China’s state-owned development bank signed a $10 billion loan agreement to help develop deep-sea oil reserves discovered by Brazil in 2008. The loan will, among others, to finance goods and services to be purchased in China. Petrobras promised in 2011 to supply China with 100,000 to 160,000 barrels of crude oil per day over the next decade. In 2020, Brazil became China’s third largest crude oil supplier.

Chinese energy projects in Brazil routinely opt for economic opportunity at the expense of the environment and public health. SEPCO1, a subsidiary of the public company Power China, funded three coal-fired power plant projects in Brazil, to produce a total of 1.3 gigawatts of new coal-fired power. Meanwhile, China Gezhouba Group Corporation, a subsidiary of another Chinese state-owned energy company, for to build a thermal power plant in Maricá, Brazil. When the “Complexo Power Maricá” project is completed, the new plant will have the potential to generate 2,600 megawatts of energy per month. The Pampa Sul thermal power station, with a capacity of 345 megawatts, is also built by a Chinese company.

Unfortunately, Lula imports more to Brazil from China than environmental pollution. In Beijing, Lula said Xi Jinping, “we hope Brazil-China relations can go beyond trade. No one can prevent Brazil from continuing to develop its relations with China.” Lula’s conservative predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, had expressed concerns about China’s massive purchases of Brazilian assets, and angered the Chinese Communist Party with his “friendly leanings towards Taiwan“, even as it broadly expanded economic relations with China. Brazil’s strategy seemed to be to compartmentalize relations with China in the economic sphere, while maintaining support for Western nations’ efforts to promote human rights. Man and Democracy This strategy seems to have changed.

Perhaps most egregious of all, Lula followed China’s lead on Ukraine. The Brazilian president affirmed the moral equivalence between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that supporting Ukraine’s defense prolongs the war. In view of this Actually Chinese approach, its “active non-alignment” appears to be a deception: China’s official news site quoted Lula as saying that “Brazil is committed to establishing closer relations with China from the strategic perspective of shape a just and equitable international order”. By repeating such rhetoric from the Chinese Communist Party when keep quiet on China’s massive human rights abuses, Lula aligns himself with China not just economically, but politically. For Brazil, the Chinese pollution crisis, both environmental and moral, is becoming more destructive every day.

Aaron Rhodes, PhD, is a Principal Investigator at the Common Sense Society, where Cheryl Yu is Principal Investigator.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors.