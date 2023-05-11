Two top Tory MPs vying to take on Sadiq Khan for mayor





Former Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse described the role of mayor as a fantastic opportunity (PA Wire) THE Tory The race for mayoral candidates intensified on Wednesday as two names of senior MPs were put in the running as Tory candidates. former cabinet secretary Malting kit refused to deny that he would assume Sadik Khan next May, while rumors were circulating westminster that senior party officials were pressing the Minister of Security Tom Tugendhat consider the role. Mr Malthouse told LBC: Naturally you think about these things and look at what people might be open to. I’ll keep my thoughts to myself for now. It’s a fantastic opportunity. The former education secretary and police minister is a close ally of Boris Johnson and was deputy mayor during his administration as mayor. He added that discussions were ongoing about the role of the mayoral candidate. Mr Tugendhat was also being touted as a potential candidate after impressing in the Tory leadership race last year, senior sources told The Telegraph. However, friends of government ministers played down the rumours. Top Tory officials are thought to want someone with star power to take on Labors Mr Khan, who will fight for a historic third round next year. A Tory source previously told Standard that someone like West Ham vice-chairman and apprentice star Karren Brady would be a perfect choice. The conservative peer said she had no plans to take elected office in 2013 but recently refused to rule out the possibility of running for mayor. Television judge Robert Rinder was also reportedly approached by the party. He downplayed the suggestion. Nominations for curators to run for city hall close May 24. The party will then create a shortlist of three and a final candidate will be chosen by members of the Conservative Party in London on July 19 – ten months before the London mayoral elections. Susan Hall, the former Conservative leader at City Hall, Nick Rogers and Andrew Boff as well as former Number 10 Councilor Samuel Kasumu have all said they will run. London minister Paul Scully has also expressed interest. The story continues Conservative Party Chairman MP Greg Hands said: When the next mayoral election comes, Sadiq Khan will be in office for eight long years. The Conservatives are the only party that can stop him from inflicting a decade of decline on our great city. I am convinced that whoever of the great candidates selected by our members will be the right person to fight it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/two-top-tory-mps-running-104031862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos