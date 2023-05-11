How the Turkish opposition lifts the taboo of the headscarf debate





After Mr. Erdogan promised to draft a constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to Islamic dress, his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, released a video pledging to heal the wounds of our country and enshrine the headscarf in a new law. The change in policy in October was a watershed moment for Mr Kilicdaroglu, who in 2008 voted to keep the headscarf ban. Female students who choose to wear the headscarf have been an integral part of Mr Erdogan’s political base since he reversed the headscarf ban in public institutions, which was introduced following the 1980 military coup in Turkey. Thanks to Mr. Erdogans’ reforms, young women wearing headscarves are filling Turkish classrooms, crowding cafes to share cigarettes with friends and working in government. Mr. Kilicdaroglu, who leads Mr. Erdogan in the polls and is supported by a broad coalition, clearly understands that he needs the support of those voters to win. Go to the University If she had been born ten years earlier, Merve, a 35-year-old English teacher from the Black Sea town of Rize who wears a headscarf, wouldn’t be able to go to college. I’m not an Erdogan fan but I don’t see any other options at the moment, she told the Telegraph. By supporting him, I support my freedom. I want to be treated the same as women who don’t wear headscarves. Yet Merve criticized Mr Erdogans’ crackdown on free speech and his handling of the economy, saying her rent had doubled in a year even as spiraling inflation bit into her teaching salary . In another sign that Mr Erdogan may be struggling to retain the support of conservative women, many have said they believe their right to Islamic dress is no longer in jeopardy. In a waterfront plaza in Uskudar, one of Istanbul’s most conservative neighborhoods, Turkey’s economic woes appeared to be the most pressing issue. Derya Borekci, a 43-year-old accountant, said she was more worried about the sluggish economy and her job prospects than the country’s rules on Islamic dress.

