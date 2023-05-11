Congress: Narendra Modi targets Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan: “CM and Congress MPs don’t trust each other” | Jaipur News







Modi also accused the Congress of betraying the tribal people and claimed that the party was engaged in a type of politics that harmed Dalits, backward and tribal communities. “The tribal society has placed their trust in the Congress for many years but due to their mismanagement there has been no development in Sirohi, Jaisalmer, Karauli and Baran. The Congress has neglected these areas,” said he declared. JAIPUR: PM Narendra Modi fired a broadside at Congress Wednesday in Rajasthan, a party too “selfish” to serve the people, according to the ongoing battle between CM Ashok Gehlot and his former assistant Sachin Pilot was evidence of a lack of trust between the leadership and party MPs.Modi, who was speaking at a BJP event at Abu Road in Sirohi district a day after Raoul Gandhi alleged that Congress had been a divided house in the state for the longest time, affecting governance the most.He said this was evident in the ongoing power struggle in Congress when the CM did not trust its own MPs and vice versa.“Over the past five years, politics in Rajasthan had taken an ugly turn. The emphasis seems to be more on gaining and maintaining power than serving the people. trust and compete with each other to humiliate each other, a situation that does not bode well for the development of Rajasthan,” Modi said. tnnCM Gehlot was not present at the Abu Road event organized by the BJP.Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Modi accused it of allowing the law and order situation to deteriorate and alleged that criminals now operate freely with impunity. The Congress party remains a slave to its vote-banking policy and is afraid to take action against them.“The state’s crime rate, which was once relatively low, has risen sharply under the rule of Congress, with women being the most affected. Traditional holidays like ‘Teej’ have become a source of anxiety and uncertainty for women in the state. However, Congress seems more concerned with getting votes than taking action against criminals,” he said.The Prime Minister also criticized Congress for consistently adopting a lenient approach to terrorists in the interests of appeasement. He affirmed that the party is always ready to support the ideology of the terrorists and underlined their weak defense in the Jaipur bombing case which led to the acquittal of the defendants.Modi also accused the Congress of betraying the tribal people and claimed that the party was engaged in a type of politics that harmed Dalits, backward and tribal communities. “The tribal society has placed their trust in the Congress for many years but due to their mismanagement there has been no development in Sirohi, Jaisalmer, Karauli and Baran. The Congress has neglected these areas,” said he declared.

