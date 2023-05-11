Imran Khan warns prison guards could poison him





Mr Khan, 70, was taken into police custody for a further eight days on Wednesday, in an anti-corruption case he says is politically motivated. He told the court he feared he was dying – as did a key witness in a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last year. The key witness died of a heart attack.

Mr Khan asked to see his personal doctor and said: I haven’t used the toilet for 24 hours.

I’m afraid of suffering the same fate as Maqsood Chaprasi. They give [you] a sting, and [you] die slowly,” he said.

As riots continued across the country, a police station in Islamabad was set on fire and a state radio station burned down in Peshawar, where three people were shot dead.

Police in Punjab province said they had arrested 1,050 people and hundreds more are believed to be detained at the port of Karachi in Sindh. Mobile data services were shut down for a second day and key figures from Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were arrested.

Mr Khan has waged war on the country’s government and military leaders since being ousted from power in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

His accusations that he was expelled by a US-backed plot have garnered widespread sympathy and his supporters have turned against the powerful military establishment that once backed Mr Khan’s administration. Washington has strongly denied any involvement.

The military denies meddling in politics, but has ruled directly for much of Pakistan’s history or backed political frontrunners.

