Protesters disrupt Volkswagen shareholders meeting over alleged Uyghur forced labor Radio Free Asia
Throwing cake and posing as Chinese President Xi Jinping, activists staged protests inside and outside Volkswagen’s shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday against German automakers who allegedly used Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang, where it has a joint venture factory.
Outside the hall, activists wore big heads mask of Xi and a flat paper mask of Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume, who stood arm in arm. Xi’s character held a metal ring attached to a chain leading to two handcuffed people depicting Uyghur workers in blue uniforms.
Behind them, activists from the World Uyghur Congress held up large signs saying: Camps, forced labor, family separations: VW’s major shareholders in Lower Saxony must not remain silent on crimes against Uyghurs, a reference to the headquarters of Volkswagen.
Genocide of the Uyghurs! VW must withdraw from East Turkestan! says another sign, a reference to the name Uyghurs call their homeland in modern Xinjiang.
Inside the showroom where shareholders gathered, other protesters, including a woman who was topless and had dirty money painted on her back, shouted at executives and waved a banner that read: “End Uyghur Forced Labor,” according to Reuters. Other activists have expressed concern over climate change.
At one point an activist threw a cake towards company executives, one of whom was speaking on the podium, the video shows.
After the disruption, security personnel escorted the activists out of the auditorium.
Controversial joint venture
Activists are unhappy that Volkswagen has a joint venture factory with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp. in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
China has come under heavy international criticism for its serious violations of the rights of Muslim-majority Uyghurs, including forced labor.
The US government and several Western parliaments, including the German Bundestag, have declared the abuses to constitute genocide or crimes against humanity.
Volkswagen has defended the plant, where workers now carry out quality checks on assembled vehicles, saying it is a typical joint venture in China and there have been no signs of worker abuse.
Director of the World Uyghur Congress in Berlin, Gheyyur Qurban, read a statement at the shareholders’ meeting, informing company executives of China’s efforts to try to eliminate the Uyghur population from Xinjiang through intrusive surveillance , detentions in internment camps and other rights violations in a way that no one from the outside notices.
In the middle of this dystopia is Volkswagen, he said, adding that the Volkswagen factory that is part of the joint venture operates near more than 20 detention camps.
This makes it the only automaker in the world with a presence in the region, Qurban said. Volkswagen tirelessly stresses that it will not tolerate any violation of human rights at this plant.
Qurban then posed questions to Blume, asking how Volkswagen can rule out human rights abuses at the Urumqi plant if it has no direct influence on it and what checks the company has taken to protect itself. ensure that no human rights violations, including forced labour, are committed. there.
China said the camps were vocational training centers meant to prevent religious extremism and terrorism in the restive region, and are now closed.
Hanno Schedler, consultant for genocide prevention and the responsibility to protect at the Society for Threatened Peoples, said his human rights group wanted Volkswagen to close the Urumqi plant because working conditions Uyghur laborers there are unheard of in an open prison in Xinjiang.
Today we are here to show Volkswagen, but also the German public, that it is important that a company like Volkswagen, with its strong involvement, its strong commitment in China and in East Turkestan, Xinjiang, has special responsibility to fight against genocide, to fight against family separation, to fight against sterilization, forced sterilization of women, and to fight against forced labor, he said.
Translated by FRG Uyghur. Edited by Roseanne Gerin and Malcolm Foster.
