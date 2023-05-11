Donald Trump’s lawyer called a ‘Neanderthal’ after losing court case





Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was heckled and sworn at while speaking to the media following the conclusion of the E. Jean Carroll case.

A jury in the New York civil case found the former president sexually abused Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and then defamed her character by calling her a “liar”.

The jury, which deliberated for just under three hours on Tuesday, decided that Trump should pay Carroll a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages. Jury did not find Trump responsible for allegations that he raped Carroll, a former Elle columnist

The jury also determined that Trump defamed Carroll when he called her allegations a “scam” in an October 2022 Truth Social article. Oral arguments were held on Monday.

Former US President Donald Trump disembarks from his 'Trump Force One' plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Joe Tacopina, attorney for former President Donald Trump, leaves Federal Court following the civil trial against former President Donald Trump in Manhattan on May 09, 2023 in New York City.

Trump, who was not present during the proceedings, denied the charges. In an article on Truth Social, he said the verdict was a “disgrace” and the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time”.

Speaking to the media about the trial, Tacopina echoed Trump’s sentiments that the former president could not get a fair trial in New York.

When asked how quickly the jury deliberated, he replied: “Yeah, it was quick. I mean it’s hard to see behind a jury door and I don’t know what they thought.

“What people said was that in New York you can’t get a fair trial and people said you lost the case when they announced the names of the litigants. But one more times they found him not responsible for the rape.”

A heckler can then be heard shouting above the reporters. The individual said, “You f****** Neanderthal. F*** you, Tacopina. You f****** Neanderthal.”

Tacopina ignored the heckling and continued to answer questions from the press.

Tacopina continued to speak about the lawsuit and suggested that Carroll’s claims were inconsistent. He concluded he was “a little puzzled” about the verdict.

As he closed the conversation with the media, Tacopina joked that he was going to address his “fan” who heckled him.

Another Trump attorney, Alina Habba, also reflected on the verdict and claimed the lawsuit filed against the former president was an attempt to derail his 2024 campaign for the White House.

Speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday night, Habba said: “There are things called justice. And people have a right to go to court and go to jails and go to the police and say ‘I was raped, I was assaulted. It is your right and you should exercise this right if you have been assaulted or raped.

“What you’re not allowed to do is say ‘I don’t have a year, I don’t have a date. I don’t know if that happened. I don’t know not when it happened. And guess what? was in Bergdorf Goodman, but he lived across the street and no one saw him. And now you’re 30 years deep.”

Habba also rejected Carroll’s 2019 book, Why Do We Need Men? A modest proposal, and said the claims in the book were made for political reasons. She added that the lawsuit filed was due to Trump running for the White House again.

“When she first said it in 2019, she didn’t like him as a candidate. And now she’s going to say it again in 2024, when he’s one of the leading candidates. You don’t you’re not allowed to do that. It’s un-American. So, no, it’s not about rape victims. It’s about politics.”

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump by email for comment.

