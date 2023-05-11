First Lady Marcos takes a break and enjoys the sunset in Indonesia





LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife, First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Marcos, took a break from their busy schedules and enjoyed the beautiful sunset aboard a Pinisi boat on the waters of the Labuan Bajo Pier, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara Wednesday. Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo invited Marcos and other ASEAN leaders after completing a series of plenary sessions and meetings of the 42nd ASEAN Summit held on the same day. "For a little while after a productive day, we stepped away from discussions of state affairs and renewed our friendships with fellow ASEAN leaders," Marcos said in a Facebook post. "What a wonderful break!" added the president. At around 4:51 p.m. local time, the convoy of ASEAN leaders arrived at the Labuan Bajo Marina pier, with Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko, leading the way.





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. Widodo and First Lady Iriana boarded the deck of the Pinisi boat to enjoy the sunset, followed by Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Hassanal Bolkiah, accompanied by Prince ‘Abdul Mateen. After that, Marcos, the other ASEAN leaders and their wives took turns going up to the deck, where chairs were arranged around a table to while away the evening and engage in warm conversation. After the media team took photos of the group and descended at around 5 p.m. local time, the Pinisi vessel sailed further into the waters of Labuan Bajo jetty to allow Asean leaders to take advantage of the sunset. Widodo, the chairman of Assan this year, also hosted a banquet for Asean leaders at Ayana Komodo Waecicu Beach after sunset. The Indonesian president said the sunset-watching activity is in line with his intention to make the 42nd ASEAN summit a “momentum” to promote Labuan Bajo to be better known around the world. “It is a great impetus for us to hold the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo to promote Labuan Bajo so that everyone in the world knows that in Indonesia there is a place called Labuan Bajo in the east. of Nusa Tenggara,” Widodo said.

