6 financial tips for new grads | Consumer intelligence

Becoming a working adult after college or graduate school is exciting…and can be slightly terrifying if you’re supporting yourself for the first time.

One way to calm fears is to take control of your finances. No matter how much you earn or how much you owe, adopting a few good financial habits now puts you in good stead not just in your twenties, but for the rest of your life.

“It will take a lot of the stress out of future decisions,” said Shari Greco Reiches, behavioral finance expert, financial advisor and author of “Maximize Your Return on Life.”

Here are some smart money moves that can get you started.

1. Aim to live within your means

Ideally, you should spend less than you earn and save the rest.

It gives you more freedom to invest your energy in what’s most important to you, like where and how you live, work and travel.

But living within your means involves making choices based on your priorities (not those of your friends who may be living more than you can afford).

“You can have anything you want, but not everything. So choose what’s most important,” Reiches said.

2. Know your means

Determine how much money you make, how much you spend and how much you save. Also know what you spend on things you like but don’t really need. This way you will know where you can cut your expenses if necessary.

As a guide, Reiches suggests the 50/20/30 rule. Take your gross income and subtract it all federal, state and local income taxes plus social security and health insurance contributions deducted from your salary. (If you’re doing this on a paycheck basis and you get paid biweekly, multiply that result by 26 to get an annual after-tax figure, because you’ll get 26 paychecks per year.)

Of this after-tax income, allocate no more than 50% to essential expenses (rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, etc.). Another 20% goes to short and long term savings goals and repay high interest rate debt. And the other 30% can go to discretionary spending (clothing, entertainment, dining out, travel, gifts, etc.).

The 50/20/30 rule is not fixed. If you live in a high-cost area, for example, your rent could push you above the 50% mark for the most part. In this case, you can choose where to reduce in other areas or reduce your housing costs by living with roommates, for example.

Your workplace benefits can also help cover certain costs, such as subsidized gym memberships or free on-site medical services, subsidized transportation costs, and other discounts.

3. Don’t rely on money you don’t have yet

You have heard that you will receive a bonus. You expect a raise. A family member can send you money for your birthday. And a friend still has to pay you back for last year’s vacation. All that money can materialize. But until it does, don’t spend it upfront because you have no control over when it arrives or how much you get.

4. Spend little for a lot of protection

If you’re young, healthy, and financially strained, it’s tempting to forgo health insurance because you think your chances of getting seriously ill are low. That’s true, but they’re not zero. And your youth and good looks won’t keep you from injuring yourself (costly) in a bike or car accident.

Since a health crisis can easily cost you $50,000 or more if you’re uninsured, health insurance can protect you from unhealthy debt for years to come.

“It’s the #1 safety net you need,” said Jonathan Clements, founder of the HumbleDollar site and publisher of the new book “My Money Journey: How 30 People Found Financial Freedom and You Can Too.”

If you’re under 26 and can stay on a parent’s employer-sponsored health plan, it will save you money.

If you’re not on a parent’s plan and you’re a freelancer or contractor, get catastrophic coverage or a bronze-level plan in the health insurance market. (If your income is low enough, you might even qualify for a tax credit to offset the cost.) If you earn $40,000, for example, the average bronze plan premium is $103 per month for a non -smoker, according to this calculator from KFF.

If you work full-time for an employer, choose an affordable option from the subsidized plans offered.

5. Keep it simple

Keeping track of all your purchases and other expenses becomes difficult when using multiple payment methods (bank debit cards, credit cards, payment apps, etc.)

If possible, streamline what you use to make payments.

Clements recommends having only two credit cards: one with a low credit limit (eg, $1,000 to $2,000) that you use as your business card for purchases. The second, with a higher limit (eg, $5,000), should be kept at home and used only for emergencies and when traveling.

This way you limit the amount you bill (making it easier to pay your monthly bills so you don’t get hit with late fees and punitive interest rates). Plus, it helps your credit score because you’ll never charge too high a percentage of your total credit limit. (Clements notes that in order for the higher-limit card to continue counting toward your total credit limit, you must use it occasionally for a small purchase so that certain activity on that card is reported to the credit bureaus. Paying off more than once line of credit in full and on time each month also helps establish your creditworthiness.)

If you use payment apps, choose one, not several. If you have an iPhone and use Apple Pay, that can double as a “walk-around” card, he said.

6. Pay for your future self

With any luck, you will age much older. (No, not your 30s. More like your 60s, 70s, and 80s.)

“Save a thought for your future self because one day you will be that person,” Clements said.

And that person will greatly appreciate having enough money to pay for the housing, healthcare, and lifestyle you want after working hard for decades.

You may not earn much now, but you have the best resource for amassing wealth: decades of time to save.

This means that even saving very small amounts now can become real money over the years.

For example, let’s say you only save $100 per month, or about $3.33 per day. If you earn an average return of 7% per year over 40 years (which assumes a more conservative investment strategy than someone your age should have), you could have $264,112 by the time you hit the start of sixties, thanks to power of composition.

Of course, your salary and ability to save will likely increase over time.

And bonus: if your employer offers a 401(k) plan, some of your contributions will be compensated by your company. That extra “free” money will pay off big time over time, so be sure to contribute enough to your plan to get the full match.

