Why the EU loves Erdoan – POLITICO

BRUSSELS Western leaders have many reasons not to like Recep Tayyip Erdoan. During his 20-year reign at the pinnacle of his country’s politics, Turkey’s president has imprisoned journalists and opposition figures, violently suppressed protesters and mismanaged the economy.

On the foreign policy front, the consummate strongman has moved closer to Russia, launched an incursion into Syria and leveraged his NATO veto to block Sweden’s membership at a critical time. for the covenant.

But there is a reason European leaders in particular might miss the aging leader if he loses to centrist opponent Kemal Kldarolu when Turks vote in the May 14 presidential election. Having Erdoan in power, especially as he has taken an increasingly authoritarian turn in recent years, has allowed the EU to dodge the question of whether Turkey should join its ranks.

For many European politicians, Erdoan has been a useful political foil, allowing the EU to legitimately rule out any serious talks with Ankara over membership.

His increasingly unacceptable behavior as he locked up political opponents and spoke out against rule of law standards gave the EU the political cover to head off the issue.

A regime change could alter this dynamic.

What we have seen in recent years is that Turkey and the EU are moving in opposite directions, said Selim Kuneralp, Turkey’s former ambassador to the European Union. Turkey under Erdoan has moved away from European values; the accession process has completely stalled, so the idea of ​​Turkey becoming a member of the European Union is no longer a credible goal.

Split relationship

The history of EU-Turkey relations goes back more than 60 years. In 1959, Turkey asked to be associated with the European Economic Community, precursor to the EU, which led to the signing of the Ankara Agreement in 1963.

While a series of coups and economic and political instability put the question of Turkey’s integration into the EU on the backburner, by the 1980s the accession process was once again on the tracks. In 1987, Turkey applied for membership of the EEC. A decade later, it achieved candidate status and the country began to take significant steps to meet the membership criteria set by the EU.

It was at this time that Erdoan came to power. Then, the reformist leader of the new Justice and Development Party (AKP), he spoke of pluralism, democracy and harmony, even opening peace talks with the Kurdish group PKK.

He got to work, introducing reforms that brought Turkey closer to EU criteria, such as changing the laws regarding the country’s military, to bring it under civilian control. (But rented by the European Commission at the time, these changes actually set the stage for Erdoan to later assume control of the military.)

After a brief honeymoon period, relations with Brussels deteriorated rapidly. Erdoan grew increasingly frustrated with the pace of EU membership; several Member States have made it clear that they have little inclination to admit Turkey into the club.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader, greets supporters during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, May 2022 | Burak Kara/Getty Images

This dichotomy set the tone for an increasingly turbulent relationship.

Stop

A number of issues are causing the relationship to deteriorate, with both parties pointing fingers at each other.

The EU’s decision to admit Cyprus in 2004 has been a constant sticking point. Turkey has occupied the northern part of the island since 1974, a fact that Nicosia wants to see resolved before agreeing to closer ties between the EU and Ankara.

Then there was the Sarkozy effect. In 2011, the French president made a brief five-hour visit to the Turkish capital. Nonchalantly chewing gum as he arrived in Ankara, his message was clear: Turkey’s EU membership was a no-no for France. Several officials told POLITICO that the visit was a turning point for Erdoan.

On the other side of the relationship, it was Erdo’s authoritarian turn that spelled the end of the country’s membership prospects.

His brutal crackdown on Gezi Park protests in 2013 presaged an even more drastic response to a failed coup attempt in 2016. Erdoan locked up tens of thousands of people, then consolidated his power in a constitutional referendum in 2017, leaving the country with prospects of EU membership. tattered.

Specifically, his brutality flew against the Copenhagen criteria the conditions that any country wishing to join the EU must fulfill, which include guarantees concerning the rule of law, human rights and the protection of minorities.

By 2018, EU leaders had had enough. A European Council statement that year, to put it bluntly: Turkey’s accession negotiations stalled.

“Best Atmosphere”

The big question hanging over EU-Turkey relations is whether that will change after the Turks go to the polls on Sunday.

The election, once seen as a defeat for Erdoans, has become one of the biggest tests of his political career, with polls showing him neck and neck with the Kldarolu-led opposition.

A change of government would probably breathe new life into the partnership between Turkey and the West. Kldarolu said he wanted to restart the EU membership process and would urge Turkey to comply with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, another departure from Erdoan.

But the prospect of new leadership in Turkey may not eliminate many of the underlying causes of friction. National challenges will remain the same regardless of power, said Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, a think tank. There is a deep economic crisis and the current government is proposing all kinds of populist measures to alleviate the current crisis before the elections, which will stop after the elections.

People walk past a campaign vehicle bearing a photo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in a busy shopping district in Istanbul, Turkey, May 3 | Burak Kara/Getty Images

Washington has barely concealed its desire for a change of government in Turkey, an important member of NATO. In 2019, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden said the United States should support Turkey’s opposition leaders to confront and defeat Erdoan. He must pay a price [for his authoritarianism]the future American president said in an interview remarks that infuriated the Turkish government.

Lindenstrauss predicted a better atmosphere between Brussels and Ankara if Kldarolu comes to power. The six-party opposition bloc has signaled it wants to restore relations with the EU and will roll back some of Erdoan’s measures that breached the Copenhagen criteria, such as returning to a parliamentary rather than presidential system.

But the underlying problems, primarily Cyprus, but also the prospect of a huge relatively poor population joining the bloc will mean that few in Europe will rush to open the door. Although few will say so publicly, many countries are also hesitant to allow a Muslim-majority country like Turkey to join.

There’s no way EU member states are about to consider Turkey’s EU membership, so a senior EU diplomat in Brussels said. said.

new beginnings

Lindenstrauss said she could imagine progress on issues such as visa liberalization or an update of the customs union between the EU and Turkey, which has existed since 1995, but probably not much more. I join the skeptics in saying that I think the problems with Turkey’s EU membership existed before Erdo’s autocratic turn, she said.

Ike Toygr, a senior associate at CSIS, a think tank, said modernizing the association agreement between the two sides is a way to revitalize relations. Instead, EU policymakers should adopt a more appropriate institutional framework, she said. She suggested that both sides could benefit from an association agreement like those the EU has concluded with other countries that started the accession process more recently.

A revamped agreement could cover issues such as climate action, migration and trade, and would improve relations with Brussels, paving the way for the more difficult issue of membership.

Others were more skeptical and suggested that not everyone in Europe would necessarily celebrate a defeat of Erdoan. For some in the EU, having an authoritarian ruler on the side and a more transactional relationship with Turkey may be more advantageous than dealing seriously with the issue of membership, said Galip Dalay, Turkey specialist at the group. Chatham House reflection.

A democratic Turkey would pose a much more fundamental problem for Europe, he added.