Trump Repeats Conspiracy Theories and Elections Happen for CNN Mayor | donald trump





Donald Trump appeared at a CNN town hall on Wednesday night to unleash a litany of lies about the 2020 election and the E Jean Carrolls trial, just a day after a New York jury found the former president liable for abuse sex and defamation.

Trump fielded questions from a friendly crowd of Republican and undeclared New Hampshire voters, who often greeted former presidents’ divisive comments and gestures toward moderator Kaitlan Collins with laughter and applause.

Trump has shared his thoughts on everything from the debt ceiling to access to abortion and war in Ukraine, but he often deviated when asked to set specific policy goals if he takes over the White House next year.

Town Hall became combative early on, with Trump reiterating his lies about the 2020 election as Collins repeatedly intervened.

Pressed by Collins whether he would recognize Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 election, Trump declined to do so. When Collins later asked if he would accept the results of the 2024 election regardless of the outcome, Trump replied: Yeah, if I think it’s a fair election, absolutely.

Collins appeared to grow exasperated as the 70 Minute Town Hall progressed, telling Trump at one point the election was not rigged, Mr. President. You can’t keep saying that all night.

Turning to Trump’s many legal responsibilities, she asked the former president for his message to voters who argue the verdict in Carroll’s trial should disqualify him from running for office. On Tuesday, a New York jury found that Trump had sexually abused Carroll 27 years earlier, ordering the former president to pay him $5 million in damages for his assault and defamation charges.

Trump responded by attacking Carroll as a blow and raising unfounded doubts about the objectivity of the judge who oversaw the case. The New Hampshire crowd praised Trump’s offensive and often false statements, and some members of the public laughed when Collins noted that the former president had been convicted of sexual abuse.

The verdict in the Carrolls case came a month after Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a secret money scheme during the 2016 election. He also faces to potential criminal charges in Georgia and Washington for his efforts to nullify the 2020 election and his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

When asked why he refused to voluntarily turn over requested documents to federal authorities, Trump responded by calling Collins a mean person, echoing his characterization of former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as a mean woman in 2016.

Meanwhile, Trump has often been reluctant to offer a direct answer to political questions. When asked if he would sign a federal abortion ban, he replied: I’m looking for a solution that will work. Very complex question for the country. You have people on both sides of an issue, but we are now in a very strong position. Pro-lifers are in a strong position to make a deal that will be good and satisfying for them.

Similarly, Trump would not say whether he wanted Ukraine to win its war against Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion last year. I want everyone to stop dying, Trump said. Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I will. I will do it in 24 hours.

The few policy positions that Trump has made clear may be unpopular with a large swath of the American electorate. Trump said he was inclined to pardon many people convicted for their part in the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol.

He also discouraged congressional Republicans from approving an increase in the public debt ceiling, which could soon trigger a disastrous federal default.

I tell Republicans out there, Congressmen, Senators if they don’t give you huge [spending] cuts, you’re going to have to default, Trump said. I don’t believe they’re going to default because I think the Democrats are absolutely going to give in.

Trump’s stance represents a reversal of his stance during his presidency, when he repeatedly suspended the debt ceiling to allow the government to continue borrowing money. When asked why he changed his tune, Trump replied: Because now I’m not president.

The offhand comment was met with laughter and applause, underscoring the hold former presidents have on the Republican base. Despite his numerous legal challenges, Trump remains the frontrunner in the Republican primary polls.

A number of commentators who had criticized CNN for agreeing to host the town hall cited the contentious nature of the conversation and the positive public reaction to Trump’s lies as confirmation of the networks’ poor judgment.

CNN should be ashamed of themselves, Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. They lost full control of this town hall to be manipulated again into the election disinformation platform, the January 6 defenses and a public attack on a victim of sexual abuse. The audience cheers him on and makes fun of the host.

But CNN defended its decision, arguing that voters deserved to hear from the current frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary.

Our job, despite its unique situation, is to do what we do best, a CNN spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday morning. Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold it accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. This is our role and our responsibility.

Biden appeared to have watched the town hall, as he sent in a fundraising request after the event was over.

It’s simple, folks, Biden said on Twitter. Do you want four more years?

