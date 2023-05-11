US President Biden to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for state visit in June





FOR THE first time in nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to the United States for an official state visit from June 21-24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Modi, who will travel to Australia, Japan and Papua New Guinea this month, is expected to meet Biden at least four times in a month, between May 19 and June 22. He will travel to Hiroshima (Japan) for the G-7 summit. (May 19-21), then to Papua New Guinea for the Pacific Islands Leaders Summit, and to Australia for the Quad Leaders Summit. Biden will also visit these three countries at the same time. This is Modi’s first state visit to the United States since taking office in 2014. His previous visits to the United States to meet Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump at the White House have not were not classified as state visits. The last official state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the United States was by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009. State visits are considered the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations and are filled with official public ceremonies. In the United States, these ceremonies include a flight line ceremony (where the visiting head of state is greeted on the tarmac after landing), a White House arrival ceremony with a 21-gun salute cannon, a dinner at the White House, an exchange of diplomatic gifts, an invitation to stay at the Blair House (guest house of American presidents across Pennsylvania Avenue) and stroll down the street. Modi, sources say, will start his visit from New York, where he will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations with the UN building as a backdrop on June 21. From there, he will travel to Washington DC for the state visit. He is also expected to address the Indian diaspora in Chicago. A coordinated official announcement regarding the visit was made by the State Department and the White House almost simultaneously on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official State visit to the United States of America, which will include a State dinner on June 22, 2023, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden , said the MEA. He said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two countries collaborate in many sectors. Leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, health care and the deepening of interpersonal relationships, he said. Modi and Biden will also explore ways to strengthen collaboration between India and the United States in plurilateral and multilateral forums, including within the G20. They would reflect on their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement, he said. Stating that President Biden and the First Lady would welcome Modi for a state visit, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said: The upcoming visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship. that connect Americans and Indians. This visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, as well as our shared determination to elevate our strategic technological partnership, particularly in the areas of defence, clean energy and space. Leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people connections, as well as our work together to address the common challenges of climate change, workforce development and health security, a said the spokesperson. This visit is significant at a time when India has maintained a diplomatic tightrope over the Russian-Ukrainian war, where it has chosen not to take explicit sides, whether with the US-led West. United or with the Russian side. However, China’s aggressive behavior on the Indo-China border as well as in the Indo-Pacific region has brought the two countries closer together. Modi is the third world leader to be invited for a state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron late last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

