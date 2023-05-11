Commerce Minister Don Farrell says restoration of China-Australia trade relations comes from top of Xi Jinpings administration

The problems didn’t happen overnight and they won’t all be solved overnight.

But I’ve learned in my life in the labor movement and in politics that there’s really no problem you can’t solve if you talk about it. That’s the thing here.

Ahead of talks with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and senior politicians on Friday, Senator Farrell will use the first visit by an Australian Commerce Minister in four years to visit China Baowu Steel Group.

The state-owned company is the biggest buyer of Australian iron ore and a major investor in Australia, including through a $2 billion joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto for the Western Range iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

He will also hold a panel discussion with senior members of the Australian Chamber of Commerce in China and address diplomats at the Australian Embassy.

One of the reasons we were able to pay off some of the debt inherited from the previous government is that we used more than 80% of the money from favorable trade terms to pay it off, Senator Farrell said.

My message to business leaders is to persevere and persist. There isn’t just one thing that will fix the problem.

As the easing of tensions between the two countries gathers pace, China is expected to give ground and allow further progress in resolving disputes that have affected $20 billion in exports.

The punitive tariffs have severely hurt Australian wine, barley and other exports, part of a campaign of economic sanctions against efforts to tackle foreign interference and the rejection of the Huawei ban 5G and Australia calls for an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government believes China could remove all major import restrictions by the end of the year, and Senator Farrell said there was no nervousness or ill will among business leaders in Australia.

The signal comes from above, he said. This meeting between Prime Minister Albanese and President Xi [at the G20 summit in November] sent the signal that we want to stabilize the relationship.

My job is to follow through on those discussions and the good work done by the Minister of Foreign Affairs just before Christmas.

Amid growing interest in Australia’s critical minerals from Japan, South Korea and Europe, Senator Farrell said the US Inflation Reduction Act had boosted decarbonisation efforts and that exporters had money to make.

What we’d like to do is add some value to our product as well, not just dig and ship.

We turn lithium into lithium oxide and then maybe we go back up the chain a bit, producing some of the characteristics of batteries and so on.

Senator Farrell will raise the ongoing detention of journalist Cheng Lei and author Yang Hengjun, and press for their release. He would not put a deadline on progress on sensitive issues except to say the couple should be safe at home with their families as soon as possible.

Ms. Cheng’s family celebrated 1,000 days of detention this week, prompting the Albanian government to step up efforts to free her.

Senator Farrell said he would always stand firmly in Australia’s national interest, as he did during a recent visit to Vietnam where two Australians are being held and face execution.

You can both advocate for the interests of Australian citizens, but also pursue the issues of Australian food and mineral producers, he said.

Labor is invoking the spirit of Gough Whitlam’s historic 1973 visit to communist China as they push for progress in bilateral relations.

There are growing expectations that Mr Albanese will be invited to visit China later this year, potentially around the 50th anniversary of Whitlam’s historic visit in October.

China last month agreed to review its tariffs on Australian barley, raising hopes it was also open to lifting sanctions on other products.