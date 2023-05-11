Historian: Why was Pakistani Imran Khan arrested?





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in chaotic scenes on May 9, 2023, as he appeared in court on corruption charges.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022, has denied any wrongdoing and called on his supporters to protest his detention.

The Conversation asked Ayesha Jalal, professor of Pakistani history at Tufts University, to explain what the arrest means for the country’s politics.

What’s behind Khan’s arrest?

The first thing to note is that Khan was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers rather than the police. The Rangers, a paramilitary force, are usually deployed for internal security matters and surrounded Khan while wearing riot gear during the operation.

The arrest follows a previous warrant issued by the National Accountability Office, which is responsible for investigating corruption cases. But it is not entirely clear why the paramilitary force was needed to make the arrest.

The charges that led to the arrest relate to a murky corruption case involving the alleged payment of 5 billion rupees ($17.5 million) to Khan and his wife for legalizing a laundered sum of money for couples Al-Qadir Trust. Land and money are alleged to have come from real estate tycoon Malik Riaz after the then Khan government aided Riaz in 2019 in a case involving money repatriated to Pakistan following a British investigation into the tycoon.

Khan denies the charges, with a close aide to the opposition leader accusing the government of state terrorism over the kidnapping. But that’s just one of many legal challenges Khan faces. In fact, he faces dozens of corruption and other charges, even terrorism. But I must add that corruption charges against politicians and even former prime ministers are far from uncommon in Pakistan.

Why were the Paramilitary Rangers involved?

It’s not entirely clear. The police had previously tried to arrest Khan in Lahore. But calling the Rangers indicates that the military establishment is behind the arrest, or at least certainly condones it.

Nothing in Pakistani politics happens without the involvement of the military, so perhaps it’s not too surprising. And it’s worth noting that the arrest came a day after Inter-Service Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, exposed Khan for alleging that a high-ranking general tried to kill him two times. occasions and had played a role in the murder of a broadcast journalist, apparently without any evidence.

What was the reaction to Khan’s arrest?

Supporters of the former prime minister and cricketer star have always said Khan’s arrest would be a red line. So, of course, there were protests, some of which turned violent.

You have to remember that Khan has a solid base of support, but the country is politically very fragmented. It is therefore a dangerous situation.

My fear is that the arrest will only throw more fuel into a volatile situation. Pakistan has been simmering since the ousting of the Khans in 2022, with the very real threat of political tensions giving way to widespread violence.

What was needed was for everyone involved to try to bring the temperature down, but the circumstances of Khan’s arrest have only heightened tensions.

How does the arrest affect the current government?

The optics are bad for the Pakistani government. Many in Pakistan will view this as a form of political harassment, regardless of the merits of the case and the strength of the evidence against Khan.

It also reinforces the idea that the National Accountability Bureau is a tool for the incumbent government to persecute political opponents. Khan’s government itself used the office when it arrested opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, the current prime minister, in connection with a corruption case.

More worryingly, the arrest could be the precursor to an attempt to disqualify Khan from public office, which I believe would be a very dangerous move in an election year.

And it all comes as the incumbent government faces serious challenges, unable to control soaring inflation or make progress on a crucial International Monetary Fund loan to lift the country out of its economic woes.

How will this affect Khans popularity?

In the short term, this could see a further increase in popularity. Khan presents himself as an anti-establishment figure, despite having been a beneficiary of the establishment himself. Either way, anti-establishment narratives work well with sections of the Pakistani population.

Since being ousted from power, Khan has been busy rallying his base, even surviving an apparent assassination attempt during his campaign. A March 2023 poll showed him to be by far the most popular political leader in the country, far ahead of Sharif and his brother, as well as former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif.

What does this mean for the upcoming elections?

We will have to see. Elections are set to take place in October, although Khan has repeatedly called for the vote to be brought forward as soon as possible.

Of course, much depends on whether Khan will be allowed to run or whether the government will try to find a way to disqualify him.

If it finds a way to prevent Khan from participating, the government is mistaken in thinking that the opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, would be easier to manage without Khan. Khan himself anticipated it in a March interview with NPR: I don’t know if they’ll end up disqualifying me, but it doesn’t matter because the party I now lead is enjoying a wave of popularity without precedent in our history. So whether I’m in jail or not, the party is going to sweep the election anyway.

But it is a situation that continues to unfold. With Pakistani politics, anything can happen between now and the elections, when they take place.

Ayesha Jalal is a professor of history at Tufts University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

