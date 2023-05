Indonesia’s Widodo says no real progress on Myanmar peace plan

Labuan Bajo (Indonesia) (AFP) Southeast Asian countries have made “no significant progress” in implementing a peace plan aimed at ending the bloodshed in Myanmar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday. , the last day of a summit.

Escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar dominated the three-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting on the Indonesian island of Flores. The regional bloc has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, although it has yet to enact a five-point plan agreed with Myanmar two years ago. Since the military overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi, it has overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent, killing thousands and fighting armed resistance to her rule. As ASEAN leaders began their final day of talks in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo admitted they had made “no significant progress” in implementing the peace plan. peace. “We need ASEAN unity to chart our course,” Widodo said through a translator. Divisions among ASEAN members at the top appear to have hampered these efforts. An internal report on the foreign ministers’ talks said some countries wanted to invite the junta to ASEAN meetings again because “the time of isolation has served its purpose”. “There was also an observation that ASEAN may be experiencing ‘Myanmar fatigue’, which could distract ASEAN from the broader goals of building the ASEAN community,” said the document seen by the media. AFP. “Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore essential because there will be no miracle solution to the crisis.” paralyzed Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc, but was excluded from its summits due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan. The junta has dismissed international criticism and refused to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup “people’s defense forces” and ethnic minority armed groups. An airstrike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed around 170 people sparked global condemnation and deepened the junta’s isolation. The bloc’s presidency by Jakarta this year had raised hopes that ASEAN could push for a peaceful solution, using its economic clout as well as its diplomatic experience. Sunday’s armed attack on a convoy carrying diplomats and officials coordinating ASEAN humanitarian aid to Myanmar has increased pressure for tougher action. ASEAN has long been derided by critics as a toothless conversation store, but its principles of consensus and non-interference have crippled its ability to stop violence in Myanmar. The latest draft of the end-of-summit statement seen by AFP left the paragraph on Myanmar open, reflecting diplomatic difficulties over the issue. A review of the charter was “long overdue”, said Lina Alexandra of the Jakarta Center for Strategic and International Studies. “When you see your neighbor’s house is burning, what are you going to do? Can you just keep quiet, that’s not my problem?” she says. AFP 2023

