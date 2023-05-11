Donald Trump repeats false ‘rigged’ election claims at CNN town hall





Donald Trump opened his town hall on CNN on Wednesday night reiterating his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged.”

The former president sat down Wednesday night for a conversation moderated by Kaitlan Collins broadcast live from New Hampshire, fielding questions from Republicans and undeclared voters in the state. Earlier in the evening, Collins and Trump argued over false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election results and the former president’s degree of involvement in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“When you look at this result and when you look at what happened in this election — and unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened,” Trump told the crowd. “It was a rigged election.”

Trump’s comments were repeatedly punctuated by interjections from Collins, fact-checking the former president’s claims about the election. Asked by an audience member if he would suspend “polarizing voter fraud speeches” during his campaign, Trump replied, “Yeah, unless I see voter fraud.”

Later on the show, Trump called Collins a “mean person” when the conversation turned to him possessing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after his presidency.

“Why did you keep these documents when you knew the feds were looking for them and gave you a subpoena to return them?” Collins asked.

“Are you ready? Can I talk? Can I? It’s very easy to answer. You’re a mean person, I’ll tell you,” Trump replied. [the National Archives and Records Administration] to bring what they want… All of a sudden, they raid our house.

The former president also defended the crowd of supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, seeking to keep Trump in power by interrupting a session of Congress to count electoral college votes. At the town hall, Trump said he plans to pardon some rioters who have been convicted.

“They stood there proud,” Trump said. “They were there with love in their hearts. It was an amazing and beautiful day.

CNN’s decision to hold a town hall with the former president represents a notable shift in its programming. During Trump’s tenure, CNN has emphasized fact-checking his statements and critiquing his policy choices. Until Wednesday evening, Trump had not appeared on CNN since his 2016 campaign, repeatedly calling the network (among other outlets) “fake news” throughout his presidency.

David Zaslav, the head of CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, defended Trump’s invitation as the network’s responsibility to represent “both sides” of the American partisan structure.

“I think it’s important for America,” Zaslav said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” last Friday. “He’s the favorite – he has to be on our network. We’re glad he’s coming over there…It’s a new CNN.

CNN was part of the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2022, following the closing of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia. Two months before the deal, Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide, left the company after disclosing a consensual relationship with another employee.

