2023 World Cup schedule: From Narendra Modi Stadium to Wankhede Stadium, see all ICC ODI World Cup venues

2023 World Cup schedule: The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is tentatively set to begin on October 5, with 10 teams vying for India’s coveted ODI cricket prize. The opening match between England and New Zealand will take place in Ahmedabad, with the final on November 19 also scheduled for the same city. A source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed which cities are set to host the prestigious tournament later this year, although the official announcement has yet to be made. Follow ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Updates with Insidesport.IN Read also : Kane Williamson INJURY: New Zealand cricket fans relieved as Williamson shares training update, Kiwi Star gives ray of hope ahead of ODI World Cup, check photo viral According to reports, 12 Indian cities have been selected to host the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. These cities include Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Raipur and Rajkot. However, these places are subject to change if necessary. Of the designated venues, only six (Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore) have ever hosted matches in the 2011 ODI World Cup. were unable to host matches this time. List of stadiums to host matches – Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

Gardens of Eden (Kolkata)

Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)

MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bangalore)

Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium (Hyderabad)

Barsapara Stadium (Guwahati)

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium (Raipur)

Holkar Stadium (Indore)

SPCA Stadium (Dharamshala)

SCA Stadium (Rajkot) With a total of 12 venues this season, most of them are expected to host at least one game featuring the Indian cricket team as they are due to play nine group stage matches. As for Pakistan, their matches were hosted in four cities – Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. BCCI specifically selected cities in southern India, particularly Chennai known for its peaceful crowds, to host Pakistan’s matches. 2023 World Cup schedule – Date matches October 5 England v New Zealand October 6 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 7 England v New Zealand October 8 India vs Australia October 9 A2 against A3 October 10 India v England October 11 Australia v Bangladesh, Pakistan v A2 October 12 Afghanistan vs New Zealand October 13 Pakistan v A3 October 14 A1 v A2, New Zealand v A1 October 15 India vs Pakistan October 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan October 17 New Zealand v Pakistan October 18 Australia v B2 October 19 Afghanistan vs A3 October 20 England v Bangladesh 21st of October India vs Australia, Afghanistan vs Pakistan October 22 New Zealand v A3 October 23 India v New Zealand October 25 A1 versus A3 October 26 Afghanistan vs A2 October 27 Bangladesh v A2 October 28 India v A1, Australia v New Zealand October 29 England v Pakistan October 30 Australia v A3 October 31 England v A1 November, 1st India v A2 November 2 Bangladesh vs. Pakistan November 3 Australia v A2 November 4 India v Afghanistan, Bangladesh v A3 November 5 England v A3, Australia v Pakistan November 7 England v A2 November 8 India v A3 November 9 Afghanistan vs A1 November 10 Bangladesh v A1 November 11th India vs Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan November 13 Bangladesh vs New Zealand November 15 Semi-final 1 (1st against 4th) November 16 Semi-final 2 (2nd against 3rd) November 19 Final The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 promises to be an exciting tournament held in different cities across India. Fans can expect exciting matches at the renowned stadiums, and the inclusion of multiple venues ensures widespread attendance and engagement across the country. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow live updates from the ODI World Cup 2023 with InsideSport.IN

