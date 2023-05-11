No wonder many Pakistanis now fear for the fate of Imran Khan | Farzana Sheikh





The arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on corruption charges has sent shock waves across Pakistan and the rest of the world, raising the prospect of imminent disintegration of the country’s fragile social and political fabric.

For many, however, it also speaks to a well-established tradition: the incarceration of political leaders who fall foul of the country’s all-powerful military.

Khan’s long list of predecessors in this category includes former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto, and Pakistan’s first freely elected prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto; all have spent long periods behind bars. For some, the detention ended in tragedy. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged in 1979 by a military dictatorship after a controversial trial; her daughter, Benazir Bhutto, was murdered in 2007 just weeks after being placed under house arrest under another military regime.

No wonder many now fear for Imran Khan’s fate.

These fears have been heightened by allegations of an assassination plot, the mastermind of which, according to Khan, is a serving army general and senior intelligence officer. Nicknamed Dirty Harry by Khan after Clint Eastwoods’ rogue policeman, he is accused of conspiring with current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Home Secretary to kill Khan at a rally in the province of Punjab in November 2022 when gunmen opened fire and injured Khan. . These allegations have been strongly denied and branded as false and cheap conspiracies.

After the attack, Khan demanded the immediate resignation of the suspected plotters and a thorough investigation; he also claimed to have sniffed out another assassination attempt. But at a rally last week, Khan claimed his calls for an investigation were being thwarted by a powerful man, Dirty Harry, whom he identified as Major General Faisal Naseer of Inter-Services Intelligence ( ISI), the country’s powerful spy agency.

Within hours, the army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fought back. In an angry statement, he denounced Khan’s irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving military officer and deplored them as unacceptable.

Khans’ reaction, which came just hours before his arrest, didn’t pack a punch. In a scathing rebuke, he called on the ISPR to listen to me carefully and warned that he was ready to die to foil Dirty Harry’s plot. In a pre-recorded video released after his arrest, he also urged people to protest.

The latest developments represent an extraordinary turnaround in the fortunes of Khan, whose rise to power had been largely aided by the military. Khan himself made no secret during his tenure that he was on the same page as the military.

But that once cozy relationship foundered at the end of 2021 amid acrimonious differences over the appointment of the ISI chief. The Khans are trying to ensure their favored candidate, General Faiz Hameed, continues in the post in preparation, it is said, to take over as the army chief faces fierce resistance .

Speculation that relations between the two sides had been damaged beyond repair was confirmed after the army’s high command said it would remain neutral ahead of the vote of no confidence against Khan in April 2022. triggered a furious response. of Khan, who said that, while humans act in accordance with their conscience, only animals are neutral.

The contradictions of this so-called hybrid regime remain to be played out, however. In 2019, for example, Khan cut short the tenure of then-spy chief General Asim Munir, who was allegedly investigating corruption allegations against Khan and members of his family. Munir was replaced by Khan’s confidant Hameed. But in a dramatic U-turn in November 2022, Munir was named army chief, putting him, arguably, in pole position to determine Khans’ fate.

Khan’s popularity, which had plummeted in the weeks before his retirement, soared. Little doubt he would return to power, when or if elections were held. Public dissatisfaction with the incumbent coalition government and its inability to resolve Pakistan’s economic crisis, which left the country facing sovereign default, also helped boost Khan.

Munir also faces credible reports of serious divisions within state institutions, which are believed to be divided in their support for Khan. They include the justice system, where Khans’ repeated success in obtaining bail in more than 100 cases registered against him has led to allegations of judicial bias.

Even more worrying are the flaws within the military itself. There are reports of growing divisions between a military high command hostile to Khan and the base supporting him. There have also been public expressions in favor of Khan by former senior military officers, who have become vocal critics of the current military leadership.

For the people of Pakistan, the current moment is further proof of the dismal failure of its leaders to put aside their egos, resume political dialogue and restore the morale of a broken country.

