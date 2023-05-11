Reviews | Donald Trump smashes CNN town hall





CNN host Kaitlan Collins has spent years close to Donald Trump’s lies. She rose to fame covering the 45th president, asking tough questions in the White House briefing room and enduring the wrath of the Trump administration’s anti-media policies: In 2018, she was banned from a press conference for allegedly asking inappropriate questions.

So Collins knows better than to say what she said in the middle of CNN’s Wednesday night town hall event with Trump. The election was not rigged, Mr. President, she said after yet another lie from Trump about losing to Joe Biden in 2020. You can’t keep saying that all night.

Of course he can. He can lie on presidential documents; he can lie about his dismissals; he can lie about his record in office; and there is nothing an impeccably prepared investigator can do to prevent this. She can refute him, correct him, interrupt him, and otherwise fight with him on every point, but that’s no match for the incessant lies. As CNN host Jake Tapper said after the case, we don’t have time to check out all the lies he told.

Continuing the theme, CNN’s Dana Bash said: It’s pretty clear the evidence is now there that he’s going to keep telling that lie, not just to the public where he has an echo chamber of conservative media, but [to] unbiased and direct media,” Bash said. The people he is trying to reach, beyond his base, have now seen and heard that this is something he will not let go.

It was a truism disguised as political insight. Of course, Trump won’t give up on his election conspiracy theories. Heck, the guy was pushing these lies ahead of the 2020 election. For Bash and the CNN crew, though, it was necessary to attribute some degree of enlightenment to the same-old, same-old 70 minutes that CNN treated its viewers. Critics, after all, had flocked to the network for featuring this event in the first place, protesting as it approached that it was a platform for an authoritarian liar who encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. 2021.

The Erik Wemple blog laments opinions about events that have yet to happen, but CNN has done little to prove the value of this endeavor. John King, the networks’ veteran political analyst, alluded to the emptiness of the evening: He is who he is, and he is who he was.

So why did CNN make the town hall? On the one hand, Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, as Collins noted when introducing the former president. On the other hand, that’s what CNN does. Town Halls, Debates, Live On-Site Coverage CNN is a breaking news colossus that loves nothing more than making its own breaking news. As this blog has reported, the network distinguished itself during the manic 2016 presidential campaign by hosting six primary debates and seven town halls. Who praised CNN’s logistical genius and professional acumen at that time? None other than Sean Spicer, then RNC communications director (and future White House press secretary), who told us, “They have a full team of top-notch professionals.

It turns out that this team of top professionals can’t conceive of a format that does two things at once: show a live interview with Trump while providing viewers with a comprehensive inventory of true and false claims. Collins did well in her role as on-the-fly fact-checker, but she couldn’t keep up with the volume.

CNN repeatedly aired live streams of Trump arena rallies during the 2016 presidential cycle, leaving the airwaves to a man who network executives already knew was a serial liar. Critics blamed the network for Trump’s rise, though CNN’s competitors also did much of the same programming. Jeff Zucker, then president of the networks, then lamented the live gatherings. If we made a mistake last year, it was that we probably put too many of his campaign rallies in those early months and let them go, he said as Election Day approached. elections.

CNN is now under new management. Chairman and CEO Chris Licht tried to mold the network into a centrist mould, an effort that included calling on Republicans to come on the air more often. Wednesday night marked the first time since the 2016 campaign that Trump appeared in person on CNN programming.

What we saw was by no means a fiasco on the scale of Zuckers’ live rallies, but there were two of the same components that Trump was flooding the room with lies and the audience responding with cheers. And Trump knew the crowd would work with him. Comprised of Republicans and otherwise undeclared voters planning to contest the 2024 GOP primary, it has been salted with friendlies. Trump endured his revulsion for his network hosts in exchange for some kind of home crowd, a group that no doubt enjoyed watching the main attraction roll a serious, fact-checking network host.

CNN hasn’t figured this thing out, and it’s a good bet its competitors don’t have better ideas.

