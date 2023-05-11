Italy to hold talks with China on exiting Belt and Road Initiative

Italy plans to hold talks with China on a possible exit from Beijing’s flagship infrastructure investment program, while seeking to maintain friendly relations and strong trade ties.

Rome was strongly rebuked by Washington and Brussels when it joined China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in 2019, the only G7 country to do so. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during the election campaign last year, also publicly called the decision a big mistake.

Meloni said on Wednesday that she had not yet decided whether to end Italy’s participation in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s flagship foreign policy program. The debate is open, Meloni said in Prague.

But Italian officials say Melonis’ government would ideally like to find a way to extricate itself from the BRI without provoking the wrath of Beijing or being subjected to punitive retaliation.

We want to maintain good relations with them and work to avoid escalating problems, an official said, adding that Rome does not want to upset China.

For Meloni, time is running out. Italy’s four-year deal to participate in the BRI contains an unusual provision for automatic renewal when it expires in March 2024, unless Rome formally notifies Beijing of its intention to withdraw three months from now. advance.

It gives Meloni an arch-conservative eager to prove her government’s credentials as a trusted US and EU ally until December to solve one of its biggest foreign policy tests and minimize its diplomatic and economic fallout.

Given the state of relations between the United States and China, we cannot remain an ally of the United States and at the same time remain in the BRI, said Stefano Stefanini, former Italian ambassador to the NATO. We must try to negotiate a peaceful agreement or [the] least damaging exit possible with the Chinese.

But officials said U.S. pressure on Italy over the matter had eased recently as Meloni has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine. They also say open communication channels with Beijing could be helpful in pressuring China to end the war in Ukraine.

The Italian business community, already reeling from the sanctions against Russia, is worried, as it has turned to post-pandemic China: Italian exports to China jumped 92.5% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous year, mainly due to a short to long-term pharmaceutical exports.

A possible withdrawal would lead to a cooling of bilateral relations at a historic moment when companies and professionals are experiencing a frenzy and a desire to return to the Chinese market, said Mario Boselli, president of the Italy China Council Foundation, a trade association.

China’s Foreign Ministry said it believes Rome should continue to tap into the potential of Belt and Road cooperation…and let the fruits of developing China-Italy relations benefit both countries.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said the current Rome conundrum reflects the opportunistic approaches of former Italian governments towards Beijing.

Rome’s entry into the BRI in 2019 was prompted by former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of the populist Five Star movement as Italy suffered the effects of a debt crisis. By this time, Italy had already absorbed a series of large Chinese investments in key strategic companies, including energy and telecommunications.

Contes’ successor, former Prime Minister Mario Draghi, was more suspicious and used so-called golden powers to block several Chinese acquisitions, including an Italian microchip company and automaker Iveco.

Melonis’ government is also using that authority to review the impact of China’s state-owned chemicals giant Sinochem, which has a 37% stake in Pirelli, a process some say could lead to limits. on sharing sensitive technologies with Chinese society. . Pirelli declined to comment.

Before becoming prime minister, Meloni criticized Beijing’s human rights record and wrote that it was a big mistake to treat China as an equal partner because they don’t play by the same rules. that we follow. She has also publicly expressed her support for Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers part of its territory.

We don’t have any Chinese weak spots, unlike previous governments, said Lucio Malan, leader of the Melonis Brothers of Italy parliamentary group.

Meloni’s distrust of Beijing is shared by much of the Italian political establishment. Public attitude towards China has also deteriorated, especially during the pandemic.

The populist government believed China was the solution to Italy’s historic public debt problems and difficulty in making investments, said Senator Enrico Borghi, a member of the centrist opposition party Italia Viva. In those five years, awareness of the BRI’s risks has risen sharply, Borghi said, noting that almost all parties have given up on the idea that China could solve Italy’s problems.

For all its heavy political symbolism, Italy’s participation in the BRI has brought little progress on the basic supply of transport infrastructure. A Chinese state-owned company has lost an open tender, worth around 1 billion, for a breakwater dam near the port of Genoa.

Given the BRI’s limited economic impact, some analysts believe the best course for Melonis would be to maintain the status quo and have the deal automatically renewed.

Stopping a vague collaboration would make more noise than letting it renew itself automatically, said Beatrice Gallelli, a China researcher at the Istituto Affari Internazionali, a think tank in Rome.

But others say Meloni needs to send a clear signal in a world of heightened US-China tensions. Politics chooses, Stefanini said. In Washington, China is as much, if not a higher priority than Ukraine. She can’t have China and the United States at the same time, no matter how hard it is.