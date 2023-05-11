ASEAN unity needed to achieve meaningful progress in Myanmar peace plan, says Jokowi





LABUAN BAJO Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday called for unity within ASEAN to chart the way forward in resolving the crisis in military-ruled Myanmar, acknowledging that no significant progress has been made in the peace plan. Escalating violence in Myanmar dominated talks at the two-day ASEAN summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia’s Nusa Tenggara province, with ASEAN leaders condemning the attack on Sunday by unknown assailants against a humanitarian convoy carrying diplomats. Chairing the retreat session on Thursday, the second and final day of the summit, the president said Indonesia continues to make efforts to push forward the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus through commitments. with various parties to create inclusive dialogue, distribute humanitarian aid and call for an end to the violence. However, I have to be honest, there has been no significant progress in implementing the five-point consensus, so unity within ASEAN is needed to chart the way forward, he said. he told his counterparts in the 10-nation regional bloc. The consensus was forged by ASEAN in April 2021 to try to resolve the crisis sparked by the military coup in Myanmar in February of the same year, which left thousands of civilians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced. . The peace plan called for dialogue between all parties, an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to facilitate mediation, the provision of humanitarian assistance by ASEAN and the visit of an ASEAN delegation to Myanmar to meet all parties concerned. . Mr. Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, stressed that the Myanmar issue will not hamper community-building efforts in Asean, as it is one of the things people in the Asean wait and wait. The president also touched on the implementation of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP), calling for concrete and inclusive cooperation to reduce tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. He said one of the solutions is to forge concrete cooperation with partner countries. The AOIP, presented at the ASEAN summit in June 2019, is a five-page report providing ASEAN with a guide to intensify cooperation and development in the Indo-Pacific. It was released in response to greater strategic competition between the two superpowers, the United States and China, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/asean-unity-needed-to-achieve-significant-progress-in-peace-plan-for-myanmar-says-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos