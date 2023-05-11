Politics
The slow political death of Rishi Sunak
The coronation and heavy-handed police tactics in dealing with the small group of protesters distracted attention from last week’s disastrous local government election results and the continued implosion of the SNP in Scotland. We are witnessing the slow disappearance of Rishi Sunak, and it is hard to see how he will now be able to turn the tide between now and the legislative elections scheduled for next fall.
The results were disastrous for the Conservatives, not just because they lost 1,000 seats. Local elections across much of formerly conservative provincial England (London was not voting) saw both a resurgent Labor party and, crucially, a resurgent Liberal Democrat. The Greens also did well. The common thread was that, as in the run-up to the 1997 election, the party best positioned to defeat the Conservatives generally won, with a massive anti-Tory tactical vote. This bodes very badly for the Conservatives as the general election approaches.
Keir Starmers’ Safe and Moderate Labor won a series of councils from Plymouth and Swindon to Medway, all vital southern battlegrounds in the upcoming general election. Locally, Labor has also largely won back northern Red Wall areas that fell to the Tories following Brexit and Boris Johnson’s populism in 2019.
Based on these local elections, Labor was predicting a lead of around 9% of the national vote over the Conservatives, which is lower than that recorded by opinion polls. But that’s small consolation against the backdrop of such a strong showing for the Lib Dems, who have recovered locally from their collapse eight years ago that followed Nick Clegg’s disastrous coalition with David Cameron.
As in the 1990s, the Lib Dems are now a popular centrist anti-conservative party. Their leader Ed Davey is keen to see Labor win nationally, mobilizing the tactical vote at a serious disadvantage to the Conservatives in all types of communities: North and South, provincial and metropolitan. The tactical vote was behind many gains for Labor in the south, while the Lib Dems even won Michael Goves’ Surrey Heath district, once the bluest of the blues. The Tories could now easily lose 20 or 30 parliamentary seats to the Lib Dems in England and Wales, as well as more than 100 seats to Labour.
Then there is Scotland, where the post-Sturgeon SNP government is in freefall, mired in a scandal over its finances, amid growing concerns about the quality of public services. Humza Yousaf looks like Rishi Sunak as a faint, weak interim leader, but without even the sheen of ex-banker skill. There is of course strong anti-Tory sentiment north of the border, keen to see a change of government in Westminster. Labor benefits from both tendencies and could now win 20 or more seats in Scotland, up from just one in 2019.
In response to last week’s loss, Sunak’s monotonous repetition of his determination to keep his five promises (can you even remember them?) is wooden and whimpers. Sunak is perhaps more popular than his party. A less chaotic replacement for Johnson and Truss, he’s personally harmless and at least tries to fix problems rather than make them worse. But he votes below Starmer for best prime minister and seems increasingly irrelevant to the nations’ growing problems. Faced with a Labor leader who could be cast as a leftist threat, Sunak might have hoped to become the least-worst option, as Johnson managed to pull it off. That was the sum of his achievements in the 2019 election. But Starmer is no Corbyn, and he even banned his predecessor from standing as a Labor candidate in the general election.
Sunak looks more and more like Jim Callaghan during the winter of discontent before the 1979 election: gracious but ineffectual in the face of growing economic hardship that is having a devastating effect on families across the country. Real wage cuts, steep increases in interest rates, and huge increases in the cost of living, especially for food, fuel, and shelter, are the reality for nearly every family of moderate or moderate means. less and will continue to be so between now and the next general election, even as headline inflation declines. After last September’s disastrous mini-budget, which hit the public hard because of its immediate effect on their mortgages, the blame for this economic mess seems set to land firmly on the Conservatives.
Then there is the NHS. The worst of the strikes may be over, although that is not yet certain, but the legacy of longer waiting lists and bitter staff is catastrophic. Sunak appears powerless to stop the disintegration of the NHS and public services, issues which greatly affect the lives of families nationwide. This week’s soft soap over a future expansion of pharmacies only highlights the crisis in the national GP service, which is the gateway to the NHS.
Added to this is Brexit, which aggravates all these economic and public service problems. Have you met anyone recently who thinks Brexit is going well? And who is most likely to vote Conservative because of it? Timid as Labor is on Brexit, it has the freedom to pursue better relations with Europe in ways Sunak is not even allowed to explore by Suella Braverman and the Tory right.
An electoral tidal wave is heading towards Sunak. Perhaps this will dissipate somewhat over the next few months. But I wouldn’t bet on it.
