In Istanbul’s old Erdogans quarter, loyalties run deep

from our special correspondent in Istanbul, Türkiye In the district of Kasimpasa in Istanbul where he grew up, the former neighbors of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describe a generous young man who was already destined for a bright future. With Turkey’s future at stake in the upcoming presidential election, they are eager to explain why the incumbent deserves another five years of work.

On a hill in Kasimpasa, a working class district of Istanbul overlooking the Golden Hornestuary, sits a nondescript building, its faded facade sprouting a few satellite dishes. There is not much to say about 34 Piyale Mumhanesi Street except that Recep Tayyip Erdogan used to live here, and this is the neighborhood ofWhohe launched his political career.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s childhood home at 34 Piyale Mumhanesi Street. Assiya Hamza, France 24

“He lived here before he became president,” says Semiha Karaoglupacal, owner of the grocery store across the street. He came to the store to do his shopping. Every morning, before leaving for work, he would say hello.” At the time, the cramped store belonged to Karaoglupacal’s father. She worked here every day after school.

Like many locals, Karaoglupacal never left Kasimpasa. This neighborhood was once home to the shipyard workers who lived along the coast. This is what brought Ahmet Erdogan, navy captain and father of Recep Tayyip, to Kasimpasa after the family moved from their native Rize on the eastern Black Sea coast.

Erdoganseniorwas a pious and stern figure, according to many biographers. Discipline and a rigorous adherence to the values ​​and precepts of Islam were central themes in the childhood of Turkish presidents. After attending the local primary school, Tayyip, as he is affectionately known as a child, attended a religious vocational high school.







03:28 The exterior of the building in which Erdogan lived in Kasimpasa, Istanbul. Sam Boule / France 24

As a teenager, Erdogan earned pocket money by sellingsimitsthe sesame-encrusted round bread found on every street corner in Turkey.

“Recep Tayyip Erdogan was always charitable. He used to buy things to give to children, and on Fridays he gave them money,” Karaoglupacal recalls.

We are proud of him

Once a gritty neighborhood, Kasimpasa changed after Erdogan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994, according to KaraoglupacAl. It has been renovated. We areis finenow,” she explains with a smile.

Polls may show a close race ahead of Turkey’s May 14 presidential election, but in this quarter there is a clear frontrunner. “We are proud of him, proud of what he has become,” says the owner of the grocery store. We love him because he is one of us.”

Semiha Karaoglupacal runs the grocery store opposite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s childhood home in Kasimpasa, Istanbul. Assiya Hamza, France 24

It’s a sentiment shared by most Erdogan supporters who oppose the country’s secular elites, identify with his humble origins and admire his achievements. Erdogan, for them, is a man who speaks the language of the street, a true popular hero.

He was born for this [position]”, Karaoglupacal says adjusting her veil. He is not afraid of anyone except God. He is a true Muslim, she argues. If people are good Muslims, they should support him. With our prayers, he will be victorious. stop him.”

Outside the small store, a street vendor buying and sellinga variety of items blows its sales pitch in the residential area. The vendor stopswait patiently. But in vain. There are no takers. On this hot afternoon, there are not many people in the streets.

The lack of customers sees Gonul glued to her cellphone. She runs the hair salon on the ground floor of the building where the president lived.

“I saw Erdogan a few times when he was mayor of Istanbul, but also when he was a member of the government. He came to visit us at Kasimpasa. He would simply say, “Hello, how are you? people,” she says, waving her phone in insistence.

Gonul runs a hair salon in Kasimpasa, Istanbul. Assiya Hamza, France 24

A resident of the neighborhood for 27 years, Gonul even lived in the former Erdogan family apartment at one point. “One day he knocked on the door. I didn’t expect to see Erdogan when I opened the door. I wanted to kiss his hand because it’s a sign of respect for the elders, but he doesn’t didn’t want him. He’s a good human being and I respect him as president.”

Just football

Inside the building where Erdogan lived, it is perfectly still. The stairwell is still in its original state. Huseyin Ustunbas, 72, lives on the fifth floor, just above the apartment where the Erdogan family once lived.

Today, he is the only resident who knows the president personally. The nice septuagenarian is used to receiving visits from foreign journalists and is happy to open the door of his large apartment.

Huseyin Ustunbas lives just above the flat where the Erdogan family once lived in Kasimpasa, Istanbul. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Sitting on the sofa in his living room, he tells anecdotes about “Tayyip”, as he affectionately calls his former neighbor. “He only thought about football, nothing but football,” recalls Ustunbas.

As a teenager, Erdogan attended an Imam Hatip school, one of several such religious schools founded in Turkey after the abolition of traditional madrassas. The schools catered primarily to government employee trainingimams as well as a way to continue the education of children from devout Muslim families.

The teenager Erdogan also managed to attend Kasimpasas football clubs: Erokspor, Camialti and IETT. His classmates nicknamed him “ImamBeckenbauer” after his idol, the Germanfootballer Franz Beckenbauer. His father didn’t like him playing, so he would sneak his cleats on and go for his matches,” Ustunbas explains, noting that Erdogan’s father stopped him from getting into professional football.

The apartment is dotted with family photos. But one, in particular, has a prominent place, framed and hung on the wall above the couch where Ustunbas sits. It shows the Ustunbas family his wife, who died in 2018, his daughter and grandson standing next to Erdogan and his wife, Emine.

“Sometimes he (Erdogan) suddenly wants to come back to the neighborhood. He doesn’t plan it in advance,” says the pensioner. I was running errands that day when I got a call that the president is washing up, he said, pointing to the photograph. He asked the photographer to take this photo as a souvenir of his visit. I told him that we would never have the chance to see him. The next day he was dropped off at my house.”

A framed photograph of the Ustunbas family with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Ustunbas describes the simplicity of the kid next door who has risen to the pinnacle of power. “We are friends. Our children played and grew up together. Bilal (Erdogan’s son) is the same age as my son. Their house was like ours. Today, because of security, we cannot not approach him easily, but if he sees us, he stops to talk. He doesn’t like his bodyguards preventing people from approaching.

He will win this election

The old man regrets that he no longer has his photo albums to display since they are now with his daughter. He only has two memories left, which he hastens to fetch from the sideboard: invitations to the weddings of Esra and Burak, two other children of Erdogan. Ustunbas recounts how he found himself near guests like former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and the King of Jordan. “When he came to greet us, many wondered who we were and why he was talking to us.”

Huseyin Ustunbas proudly displays invitations to the weddings of President Erdogan’s children, Esra and Burak. Assiya Hamza, France 24

Erdogan has shown generosity to his neighbors over the years, including those critical of Tayyip, Ustunbas notes. “He was already called king(leader or president) when he was young. He was very active, he did so many things to help people in this neighborhood,” he recalls. My wife died of cancer. [Erdogans] the advisor did not answer us. After that, we were able to go to the hospital for free. The councilor was removed from his post.

Devotion is total, and it comes with certainty. “He’s going to win this election. In previous elections, the situation was the same. Foreign journalists have asked us the same questions. There were economic problems. He won. .

As for Erdogan’s criticisms, he dismisses them with a wave of his hand. “Don’t listen to those who are against him. I know him. I know how he is. I could die for him. I would give my life for him.”

(This is a translation of the original in French.)