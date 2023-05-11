What’s next for Trump after E Jean Carroll’s verdict? | Donald Trump News





A jury in Manhattan ruled on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump should pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by calling her a liar.

Here’s a look at what could happen next:

Will Trump appeal?

Yes. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said he would challenge what he said were unfair rulings by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

To win, Trump would have to show that Kaplan misapplied the law in various rulings and deprived him of a fair trial.

Tacopina told reporters that the issues on appeal will include Kaplans’ decision to allow jurors to hear the Access Hollywood tape, where Trump was recorded talking about seizing women’s genitals without their consent.

Jurors also saw footage of Trump defending those comments in a deposition. Experts said Trump did not appear to have a strong case on appeal, noting Kaplans’ experience and that quality attorneys on both sides appeared to have ensured a fair trial.

On Wednesday, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to Judge Kaplan, told ABC television show Good Morning America that Trump had absolutely no chance on appeal because the judge had went out of their way to ensure that proceedings were handled fairly.

Can Trump pay the $5 million?

Probably. In addition to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump owns the Trump National Doral Miami and a dozen other golf courses in the United States, Scotland and Ireland.

Trump could not use campaign funds to pay, but he could seek funding from supporters who believe his claims that the case was a hoax orchestrated by political opponents.

Trump supporters have donated enthusiastically to his causes in the past. During his presidency, they donated more than $25 million to a crowdfunding campaign organized by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to support construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border.

What happens if Trump doesn’t pay?

Trump remained defiant after the verdict, saying he never met Carroll and doubling down on his claim that the case was aimed at preventing him from taking over the White House in 2024.

He paid to end the lawsuits while denying allegations made against him in the past. In 2018, he paid $25 million to students at his now-defunct Trump University who alleged they were tricked into paying thousands of dollars for bogus corporate seminars. He admitted no wrongdoing under the agreement.

Trump will likely get a court order saying he doesn’t have to pay Carroll while his appeal is pending. Ultimately, Carroll and his lawyers have a variety of legal options if Trump refuses to pay, including asking a court to put liens on his properties or seize other sources of income.

Carroll said during an appearance on CNN on Wednesday that the case was not about money but about getting my name back.

Will this have political implications?

It’s not yet clear, but some political strategists have said the impact is likely to be insignificant.

Trump got a boost in the polls of potential Republican primary voters when Manhattan prosecutors indicted him for allegedly falsifying business records. It stems from an investigation into the cash payments he is accused of making to a porn star to keep her quiet about their alleged affair.

The Trump campaign reported raising $14.5 million in the first three months of this year, with contributions accelerating sharply after he announced he was set to face criminal charges in the half-March.

But some strategists speculated the verdict could hurt Trump with college-educated suburban women, a key demographic.

How long would a call take?

An appeal can be resolved quickly, but federal appeals courts sometimes take a year or more to issue decisions.

Carroll has another libel lawsuit pending against Trump that has been mired in appeals since she filed it in 2020, though it involves a unique legal issue.

Carroll only accused Trump of defamation in the case because the statute of limitations on his sexual assault claim had expired. She filed her second lawsuit in 2022 after New York passed a law allowing plaintiffs to sue for sexual assault when the window to do so would have otherwise passed.

A federal appeals court overturned a decision by Kaplan in the first case earlier this year and returned the decision to him to decide whether a law protecting government employees from defamation suits applies.

What other legal issues does Trump still face?

In addition to the secret money case in Manhattan, Trump faces two criminal investigations overseen by a special counsel from the US Department of Justice regarding his retention of classified documents after leaving office and his efforts to reverse his defeat. 2020 election.

He is also the subject of a criminal investigation by a county prosecutor in Georgia regarding his efforts to reverse his loss in that state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all of these matters and called himself the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/10/whats-next-for-trump-after-the-e-jean-carroll-verdict

