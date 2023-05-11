Who is ‘Dirty Harry’, the ISI top man Imran Khan ‘fears’





NEW DELHI: After weeks of cat-and-mouse, former Prime Minister Imran Khan was finally arrested on Tuesday and taken away by Pakistani Rangers during his court appearance. The dramatic arrest has aggravated political unrest in the country, leading to violent protests resulting in at least three deaths and dozens of injuries. Khan’s supporters even attempted to attack the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the prime minister’s residence in Lahore, but were chased away by police armed with batons. A few hours before his arrest, Imran had broadcast a video message accusing a certain “Dirty Harry” of hatching a plot to kill him. He stressed that if anything happened to him, ‘Dirty Harry’ would be responsible and ‘not terrorists or foreign agencies’. So who is this “Dirty Harry” and what is the connection between him and Imran Khan? Here’s everything you need to know… Who is “Dirty Harry”? The “Dirty Harry” Imran is referring to is Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior officer in Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He currently holds the position of Director General, Counterintelligence. He is the high ranking general of the Pakistani forces and recipient of various laurels and awards, such as Tamgha-i-Basalat and Hilal-e-Shujaat. Naseer is known as a super spy in military circles as he played an important role. in the war on terrorism. He is also responsible for the ISI’s political unit and internal security. He is the son of famous author Shamma Khalid, who received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the President of Pakistan. What does Imran Khan say about the senior ISI officer? Imran claimed that Naseer was behind his assassination attempt in November 2022. Khan also alleged that Naseer was involved in the murder of TV presenter Arshad Sharif, who was critical of the military, and in the torture of the politician of PTI Azam Khan Swati. “Major General Faisal Naseer of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) tried to kill me twice. He is also implicated in the murder of (TV presenter) Arshad Sharif. He also stripped Senator Azam Swati of my party and inflicted severe torture on him,” Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khan alleged at a rally in Lahore security agencies. The shooting death of the investigative journalist by police in Kenya sparked outrage in Pakistan.What did the Pakistani army say about Imran’s allegations?The army also said the Khans’ accusations were part of a pattern of targeting military officials and intelligence with sensational propaganda for political purposes.Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023, as he appeared in a court in Islamabad to face corruption charges, sparking protests across the country. is currently in custody at police headquarters and faces several cases against him. Police Department Inspector Dirty Harry Callahan, who tracks down a serial killer named Scorpio. The film was a critical and commercial success and spawned four sequels. Dirty Harry was a tough and unconventional policeman who often used violent and unethical methods to catch criminals. He is famous for his catchphrase: “Are you feeling lucky, punk?”. (With agency contributions)

