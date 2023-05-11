Biden | White House defends Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for official state visit





The White House had to defend an invitation to India’s prime minister on Wednesday, after announcing that President Joe Biden would host Narendra Modi for an official state visit that would include a state dinner on June 22. The upcoming visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indians, said White House press secretary Karine Jean -Pierre, in a press release announcing the visit. A state dinner hosted by the president, in honor of a visiting leader, is one of the grandest events at the White House. While Modi has visited the United States during the terms of three US presidents in his nine years as prime minister, this is the first time he has been invited to a state dinner. Modis’ predecessor, Manmohan Singh, was invited to two state dinners at the White House. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee have all been honored with state dinners. But the invitation to Modi, who was shunned by Western countries for years after the Gujarat riots in 2002 and was denied a US visa in 2005 under a law barring entry to foreigners who committed particularly serious violations of religious freedom, raised questions. Is the optics problematic for the White House, with the White House granting India the honor of a state visit amid clear human rights concerns under the Prime Minister Modi and the fact that there are clear differences between the United States and India with regard to Russia and Ukraine? Jean-Pierre was questioned. The press secretary said: As we do with other countries around the world, we regularly engage with Indian government officials at senior levels on human rights issues, including freedom of religion or belief. This is something the president does regularly. We encourage all countries to uphold their human rights obligations and commitments and work to build inclusive societies. Jean-Pierre continued: He is a president who has decades of experience in leader-to-leader relationships. This is an important relationship as we talk about the Indo-Pacific, as we talk about how to move forward in this region. And so, the president thinks this is an important relationship that we need to continue and develop. With respect to human rights, as I just said, that’s a conversation we have with other countries around the world. The president never hesitates to have this conversation with the leaders, Jean-Pierre said. The US visa ban imposed on Modi, who was Gujarat’s chief minister when more than 1,000 people died in the 2002 riots, was only lifted after the 2014 election. Then President Barack Obama invited Modi to the White House after the BJP and its allies swept the election, placing him in the position of prime minister. Modi denies wrongdoing and has been cleared by the courts. According to the Foreign Ministry, the upcoming visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two countries collaborate in many sectors. Leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, health care and the deepening of interpersonal relationships.

