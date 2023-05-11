Unless you’re a stupid person, you saw what happened





The first words out of Donald Trump’s mouth Wednesday at CNN’s Republican town hall were a continuing and still factually bankrupt defense of his rejection of the 2020 election, barely a direct answer to host Kaitlan’s opening question. Collins: Why should people vote for you?

“Because we did fantastically, we got 12 million more votes than in 2016…when you look at this result and you look at what happened in this election…unless you’re a stupid person, you see what happened,” he said. .

As the show progressed, Trump’s assault on election talking points and other obfuscations became vicious and even personal at times, including a vile vilification of freshly victorious E. Jean Carroll. At one point late in the show, he called Collins a “mean person” as she tried to push back on details of the classified documents investigation.

Collins, who said in his opening statement at St. Ansel College in New Hampshire that “no issue is on the table,” mentioned Trump’s myriad legal troubles and ongoing theories of election denial before to introduce the former president and Republican frontrunner. She showed no embarrassment as she repeatedly challenged Trump, repeatedly stating clearly that he was wrong and attempting to press him on specifics, but he continued to talk about many of his objections and often spoke if quickly that his objections were not even registered.

Also Read: Former US Capitol Officer, Now CNN Analyst, Rips Network for Hosting Trump’s Town Hall: It’s All About Notes and Money

“There is no evidence of [election fraud]she said, clearly responding to one of her many false claims, before moving on to questions from the audience, made up mostly of GOP supporters and undecideds. “We have questions about the claims you are making, from voters.”

“Do you want to suspend polarizing discussions of voter fraud during your run for president?” Was the first.

The story continues

“Yeah, unless I see voter fraud,” he replied, once again diverting his answer from the intent of the question. “We should have a voter card, we should have a voting day, we should have paper ballots.”

Collins also asked Trump if he had any regrets about Jan. 6, 2021. He never responded directly, instead delving into a litany of his tweets, quotes from his speech, and other interactions that day. as a defense.

“January 6 had to do with the fact that hundreds of thousands of people,” Trump said. “They were there proud, they were there with love in their hearts…I was asked to come in and give a speech. I said ‘March peacefully and patriotically’… we can go through sentence after sentence after sentence.

Collins continued to push back against Trump’s many claims, including that Vice President Mike Pence’s reluctance to disrupt the certification process was a mistake and could have changed the outcome.

“That’s not what happened,” she said bluntly, but Trump was undeterred.

Collins quickly turned to the new verdict of a federal jury in Manhattan, which on Tuesday found Trump liable for the sexual assault and defamation of author E. Jean Carroll and ordered him to pay him 5 million dollars, based on his civil allegations that he raped her. 1996.

Also Read:Donald Trump Loses Defamation, E. Jean Carroll Sex Battery Lawsuit, Jury Awards $5 Million

Trump immediately launched an attack on Carroll’s character, suggesting she called someone a “monkey” during a photo shoot and suggesting her story sounded like a sexual fantasy. He also continued to deny that he knew Carroll.

“I don’t know who that person is…it’s a fake story,” Trump said. “She’s a crazy job.”

Collins also asked what Trump would do to fix the economy and fight runaway inflation.

“Drill, baby drill,” he said, echoing an old rally cry from Sarah Palin and drawing applause from the pro-Trump crowd. “We have created the greatest economy in history, the best economy in the world. We had this place moving… We were energy independent. Those stupid fools ended it.

Collins skimmed through several topics, from gun control, the war in Ukraine and the classified documents scandal that led to a raid on Trump’s estate in Florida, then became less urgent when it was discovered that Biden also had documents at his home in Delaware. .

“The person with the most documents is Joe Biden! said Trump. “He has 1,800 boxes of…”

“That’s not true, and you know it,” Collins interrupted. The two went back and forth on the subject, clashing on the details before Trump pressed the name-call button: “You’re a mean person, you know that?”

Also Read: Trump Flames CNN as ‘Rightly Desperate’ for Ratings Ahead of His Town Hall News Channel

Collins, unfazed, brushed off the insult and continued to bite into the details of the documents scandal, parrying the increased volume and Trump’s aggressive stance as the town hall drew to a close. At one point, she asked if he still had any classified documents in his possession.

“Are you ready?” he has answered. “No. I have nothing.

CNN’s decision to host Trump has drawn heavy criticism both inside and outside the network, which has struggled with the ratings badly since the Republican president left office. With CEO Chris Lichts’ tenure reaching just over a year after the Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s total primetime and primetime ratings for the month of April 2023 are down double digits, both in terms of total viewers and viewers in the demographic cable key in adults 25 -54 from April 2022, just before Licht took over the network.

After the controversial town hall, Collins may be offered the network’s 9 p.m. news hour, according to a Wednesday report in Puck News. The 31-year-old former White House correspondent, who held that post at the Tucker Carlson-founded Daily Caller shortly after graduating from the University of Alabama, would certainly favor the shift in focus already underway at the management of Licht, who recently promoted Collins. on the network’s new morning show earlier this year.

Also read:All eyes are on CNN’s Trump town hall as Mainstream News tries to figure out how to cover it – again

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/cnn-donald-trump-town-hall-002329438.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos