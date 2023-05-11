What implementations did Xi Jinping make on his third trip to Xiongan?





Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Xiongan New Area on May 10. During his trip, the Chinese leader visited the high-speed railway station and the construction works of residential areas and a shopping center. Xiongan New Area, a historically significant work properly designed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping, assumes the main role of decongesting functions that do not belong to the capital Beijing. In February 2017, January 2019, Xi Jinping has already inspected the site twice. “Building Xiongan New Area with High Standard and Quality” was included in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The station is the first major infrastructure project in the Xiongan New Area. The structure began to be erected on December 1, 2018 and entered service on December 27, 2020. Covering an area of ​​475.2 thousand square meters, the station is the meeting point of several intercity railway lines. The Nanwenying district in Xiongan New Area, consisting of eight residential communities, completed construction in November 2021, when its former residents returned to the site to live in the new condominiums. At that time, 7,380 inhabitants lived in the district, an occupancy rate of 72.58%. Pharmacies, vegetable markets and crèches, among other facilities, allow residents to have access to quality public services close to their homes. Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited the construction site of the International Trade Center project in Xiongan New Area. The mall is the core of the Xiongan Startup Zone, with 133,333 square meters and an investment of 12.5 billion yuan. The structure has nine units which will be occupied by general services, offices, shops and hotels. The Chinese leader also called a meeting on the construction of the Xiongan New Area. At the time, Xi Jinping highlighted his role in decongesting external functions in Beijing, as well as implementing the innovation-driven development strategy. Translation: Xia Ren Review: Diego Goulart

