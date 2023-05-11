Can the divided opposition overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

As Turkish voters head to the polls for presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14, the biggest question is whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogans a two-decade hold on power can be challenged.

Turkey’s main opposition parties have made a series of promises, including reviving the economy, democratizing the political system, separating religion from state affairs and improving the country’s ties with the West.

However, it is increasingly clear that there are significant differences in the positions of each party in the opposition coalition. Serious questions remain about how much change can be expected even if Erdogan is defeated.

Many Turkish citizens would like to see new policies to pull Turkey out of one of the worst economic crises it has seen in the past two decades. But the political issues are even more complex. All issues related to the political system, secularism and foreign relations have become more polarized as Erdogan has consolidated his power in recent years.

A divided opposition

Turkey’s largest opposition party is the Republican People’s Party (whose Turkish acronym is CHP). Formed by the founder of the secular republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, this party remains faithful to the ideology of Turkish nationalism and is considered to be on the center-left of politics.

CHP aligned with other nationalist and conservative forces in a coalition called the Nation Alliance, whose combined vote shares could be enough to defeat Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (also known as the AK Party).

While there is widespread skepticism about the polls in Turkey, the most recent surveys have shown that The position of CHPs is relatively strong in the presidential race. In the parliamentary elections, however, Erdogan’s conservative policies seem to serve the AK party well.

This is a problem for the opposition, which has not done enough to counter the conservative politics of the ruling alliance.

The leader of the opposition is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, whom the National Alliance has nominated as its presidential candidate. This is despite Kilicdaroglu’s relatively low credibility with the public, compared to other CHP figures.

Kilicdaroglu pledged to expel the large number of refugees who have sought refuge in Turkey since 2011, when the war started in Syria. The opposition have argued that this is one of the main reasons why Turkey is suffering economically, despite the widely recognized role of Erdogan’s disastrous monetary policy.

However, other nationalist and left-wing forces with significant public support decided to stay out of the National Alliance.

On the nationalist side, the opposition candidate for the 2018 presidential elections (Muharrem Ince) is running on behalf of his new Homeland Party. The ultra-nationalists are also represented by the Ancestral Alliance coalition, led by Sinan Ogan.

Left-wing parties, on the other hand, have was only able to stand in the legislative elections. Potential candidates from Turkey’s large Kurdish minority have encountered particular difficulties in running for president.

Many of them have been held accused of being linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party. Their only option is to support Kilicdaroglu, which some have done.

Erdogan is, of course, the AKP party’s candidate for the presidency. The party has been in power since 2002, when it first won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections.

Erdogan became prime minister in 2003, then won the presidential election in 2014 before being re-elected in 2018. If elected, it would be his last term.

The AK party is a conservative party of Islamist origin, currently in coalition with the far-right Nationalist Movement, which has become fragmented and unpopular. Despite this unpopular coalition, Erdogan himself has managed to maintain somewhat favorable ratings with the public.

No control over the president

One of the biggest promises made by Nation Alliance is to return Turkey’s presidential political system to a parliamentary system. Since Erdogan held a referendum in 2017 to abolish the prime minister’s office, the president has been able to wield an unprecedented level of power.

Many observers blame the referendum removing crucial checks on presidential power.

In addition, the opposition has also assured voters that it mending the fences with europe after ties deteriorated sharply under Erdogans’ rule. He would try to unblock Turkey’s accession negotiations to the European Union, blocked since 2018 due to the country’s democratic backsliding. Turkeys economic and political partnerships with Russia have also been a problem for the EU.

Perhaps more importantly, in terms of foreign policy, the opposition promises to foster better relations with countries in the Middle East. These ties have frayed due to Turkey’s aggressive foreign policy and incidents like the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, which caused a rift between Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The opposition also pledges to accelerate the country’s rapprochement with Israel, the Gulf States, Egypt and Syria.

Erdogan has not yet fully normalized relations with these states, as they are still wary of Turkey’s regional influence under the rule of the AK parties. Erdogan has positioned Turkey as a middle power with strategic influence in the Middle East and the wider region, especially after the Arab Spring. This influence is unlikely to fade anytime soon, regardless of the election.

So, will a change in Turkish leadership transform Turkey and the region?

The answer is not simple. But it is likely that much will remain the same. Many key institutions in Turkey like the parliament, the judiciary and the press lost their independence under the Erdogan era.

Erodgans’ party has become very influential in domestic and foreign politics, which means that his imprint will not disappear immediately, even if he is not re-elected. On the contrary, Erdogan will have a lasting social, economic and political legacy for Turkey and its neighbors.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

