The public reacts to the verdict of E. Jean Carroll – The Hollywood Reporter





Former President Donald Trump’s dismissive comments about being convicted of sexual abuse were met with applause and laughter from members of the live audience during a CNN town hall in the New Hampshire Wednesday.

Amid his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump spoke to CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins, who asked about a civil jury finding him liable and ordering him to pay E. Jean $5 million Carroll in a judgment announced Tuesday in a federal courtroom in New York. City.

Trump, who did not attend the trial, told Collins he did not remember meeting Carroll in 1996 at a Bergdorf Goodman store across from Trump Tower, as she claimed.

At one point, Trump clarified that the jury rejected Carroll’s allegation that she was raped. “I haven’t done anything else either because I don’t know who she is,” he said, which was part of his lines to make viewers laugh.

The crowd also laughed when Trump said of Carroll, “That’s crazy work.” He went on to say that he swears on his children that he doesn’t know who she is.

When asked if he thought the verdict would deter women from voting for him, Trump replied, “No, I don’t think so.” He also bragged about his polls.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for the network weighed in on City Hall which had come under fire for providing Trump with this platform amid his continued rhetoric about allegations of voter fraud by 2020.

“Tonight, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist,” the CNN post read. “She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she’s been tracking and fact-checking President Trump in real time to provide voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a Republican frontrunner. That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.

City Hall presented questions from New Hampshire voters, and everyone who had the microphone was identified as Independent or Republican-leaning. Many of those who spoke were announced as having voted for Trump in the last election.

Trump started the event by refusing to back down on his claim that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was the result of a rigged voting process. As CNN’s town hall came to an end, Collins again tried to correct the record of the 2020 presidential results: “The election was not rigged, Mr. President. You can’t keep saying that all night.

May 10, 8 p.m. Updated with CNN’s statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/donald-trump-cnn-town-hall-e-jean-carroll-sexual-abuse-1235484915/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos