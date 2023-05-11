Indonesian Joko Widodo: ASEAN has made no real progress on Myanmar peace plan





Ex-PM Imran Khan handed over to accountability watchdog to investigate land bribe case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was handed over on Wednesday by a liability court to the national anti-corruption watchdog under eight days of physical pre-trial detention for investigation in a case in which he and his wife are accused of having received land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate magnate through a charitable trust. Khan was brought before Judge Mohammed Bashir in the Al-Qadir Trust case at Islamabad Police Lines, which was granted court status late on Tuesday evening. Bashir ordered eight-day pretrial detention in the custody of the National Accountability Office and ordered officials to present Khan in court on May 17. Former Prime Minister Sher Afzal Khan Marwat’s lawyer told Arab News after the verdict: Khan gave me a message for the Pakistani public and he asked me to tell you in the same terms. We told him the nation has taken to the streets and your arrest is doomed. He (Khan) said: Tell the nation that if martial law is imposed by (army chief) Asim Munir, you must firmly uphold the rule of law. The Al-Qadir Trust, owned by Khan and his third wife, operates a university outside Islamabad dedicated to spirituality and Islamic teachings. The project is inspired by Khan’s wife, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, who has a reputation as a spiritual healer. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference on Tuesday that the trust was a front for Khan to receive valuable land as a bribe from a property developer, who is one of Pakistan’s richest and most powerful businessmen. The trust owns nearly 60 acres of land worth 7 billion Pakistani rupees ($24.7 million) and another large piece of land in Islamabad near Khan’s hilltop house, the minister said. The 60-acre parcel is the university’s official site but very little has been built on it. Assistant Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the land bribe accusations were false. Just hours after Khan was taken into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case, his lawyer has confirmed that the former prime minister has been charged in a separate case involving the sale of state gifts, commonly referred to as the Toshakhana reference. He told the media: We boycotted the court proceedings and Khan also did not sign the documents. Khan was arrested at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday, sparking protests across the country by passionate supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arguably the country’s most popular. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday heard a case on the legality of Khans’ arrest at the courthouse and ruled late in the evening that it was. The PTI on Wednesday filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging the IHC decision. The petition was rejected by the SC. PTI leader Asad Umar was also arrested at the Islamabad court complex on Wednesday morning after arriving to submit a plea to meet Khan. It is not known on what charges he was arrested.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2301326/world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos