Global Launches Unprecedented Political Memoir Podcast Series From Former Communications Director No. 10





Global, the Media & Entertainment group, will launch a brand new political memoir podcast series Unprecedented providing an exclusive first-hand account of Guto Harri’s time as Director of Communications at Downing Street. Launching on Thursday May 11, Unprecedented will trace Guto’s experience in the service of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where he was exposed to the workings of government. Attending top-secret meetings about Brexit, Covid, the war in Ukraine and the scandals that have plagued politics over the past decade – Guto has documented it all and will share – for the first time – his story, revealing what happened. actually went behind the famous black door. Guto Harri said: “It’s hard to imagine a more turbulent time in British politics, with such a fascinating figure at the helm. We’ve all seen the scandals, but there’s so much more to report and we owe it to the story to provide the insight and perspective that comes from being front row inside. Vicky Etchells, Head of Factual News and Podcasts, Global Player says: “Boris Johnson’s premiership sums up an era like no other. From the war in Ukraine to the Covid pandemic, Guto Harri, one of Johnson’s closest allies and former communications director, was at the forefront of it all and I’m thrilled he’s sharing his story for the first time. on Unprecedented. “In this captivating political memoir podcast series, Guto will take listeners into the rooms where the decisions that affect us all are made and shine a light on the inner workings of one of the most turbulent governments we’ve seen in the world. modern history.” The six-part limited podcast series will use exclusive interviews and excerpts from the news archive to provide unprecedented insight into key decisions that changed the course of UK history. Unprecedented will be available exclusively on Global Player every Thursday and on other platforms every Friday. Global Player is Global’s entertainment hub, allowing listeners to enjoy all of Global’s award-winning podcasts and curated playlists, all for free on mobile through the Global Player app, online and through your broadband. smart speaker.

