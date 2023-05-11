Arrest of Imran Khan: demonstrators attack the Pakistani army





A mass of demonstrators pushing the gates of the national army headquarters. An angry mob sets fire to a residence of senior military officials. Protesters looting a school run by a paramilitary force.

Once unthinkable, the scenes of violent protests that erupted in Pakistan on Tuesday following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared to cross a line against defiance of the military that has rarely been violated in Pakistan’s checkered history. . Since the founding of the country 75 years ago, the military has maintained a constant grip on the country’s politics and foreign policy, carrying out three successful coups and directly governing the country for several decades.

Even under civilian governments, military leaders maintained an iron, albeit concealed, grip on power, inaugurating politicians they favored and expelling those who rose from the ranks. Few dared to challenge openly.

When politicians or other civilians complained, it was almost always in code, speaking vaguely of the establishment or the holy cow, rather than explicitly calling out the country’s military or its powerful inter-service intelligence agency. . They knew what could happen if they went further: disappearances, arrests, lives in exile.

Then came Imran Khan, a former world cricket star turned populist politician and once a regular in London’s fashionable mob, who had languished on the fringes of Pakistani politics for more than two decades since retiring from the sport.

Mr Khan rallied to the power of the streets, promising to tackle the country’s deep economic problems and end its endemic corruption, while offering an alternative to the country’s entrenched political dynasties. The military was accused at the time of paving the way to power for Mr Khan in 2018, pressuring his opponents to step down or switch sides and intimidating the media.

But relations soured after he was ousted as Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022, with Mr Khan vehemently lashing out at the generals, accusing them of conspiring against him and his political movement .

For months, Mr Khan had called a senior Pakistani military intelligence official by name, accusing the commander of being behind a shooting that injured him in November. And he had skipped court appearances for a slew of corruption cases filed against him, nearly defying the authorities to arrest him. His supporters followed suit, taking to social media to vilify the military and accuse it of subverting democracy.

On Tuesday, authorities appeared to have had enough and arrested Mr Khan in a clear attempt to regain control.

While the arrest was in many ways a return to the old order of Pakistani politics, the reaction was anything but. When Mr Khan was taken away, his supporters erupted across the country in protests targeting military installations, encouraged by his warning to fight. The crowd channeled both simmering anger since Mr Khan was ousted from office and frustration over a severe economic crisis, in which record inflation has sent commodity prices skyrocketing .

Protests continued in major cities on Wednesday, deepening the unrest and prompting the military to deploy units in at least two provinces. In some places, demonstrators fiercely fought security forces, who threw tear gas canisters and brandished batons in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Many officials fear that prolonged protests could paralyze the country and that the government led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will struggle to contain them. Protesters’ attacks on military structures have also laid bare reputational damage to the military that will not be easily undone.

It has become a perfect political storm with very unpredictable consequences, said Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States and Britain. In the past, the military acted as an arbiter of political disputes. Today, the country has no institution that can play this role.

On Wednesday, Mr Khan appeared in a police headquarters-turned-courtroom in the capital, Islamabad, where a court had authorized authorities to detain him for eight days in connection with a corruption case involving the transfer of real estate. Mr Khan has denied the charges and expressed concerns for his safety while in detention, local media reported.

Separately, Mr Khan has also been charged in another case for the illegal sale of state gifts during his tenure as Prime Minister.

At least five people have been killed in protests since Tuesday, local media reported, and more than 1,000 people have been arrested in Punjab province alone. Authorities have also shut down the internet in parts of the country in an attempt to quell the unrest.

But the crackdown has done little to deter protesters, and the army, led by a new army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, is in a precarious position.

Given that Mr Khan has cultivated deep support within the military’s own ranks, the escalating crackdown could cause a rift that further destabilizes an institution already facing one of its most serious crises since 2007. when the last military leader to take power, General Pervez Musharraf, resigned amid public outcry.

Given the tensions in the military, General Munir may be under pressure from military networks, possibly some senior generals, to back off, take an exit ramp and reconcile with Mr Khan, Asfandyar said. Mir, senior expert in the United States. Institute of Peace.

A harsh crackdown on protesters also risks further eroding popular support for the military, which has endured for decades despite the generals’ insistence on shaping the country’s policy.

Many Pakistanis still see the military as a restraining force helping to keep corrupt political dynasties in check. The soldiers have been on the front lines of relief after devastating floods and other disasters, and in suppressing Pakistani Taliban terror campaigns in 2014 and 2017.

This popularity continued for years after Mr. Khan became Prime Minister. But when Mr Khan was ousted from power in April by parliament, it was again with the perception of a military green light to remove him, after he began to antagonize the generals.

Mr. Khan’s criticism of the military has since resonated even beyond his existing support base, and voters have rewarded his party with significant election victories for vacant parliamentary seats in several provinces. Mr. Khan also called on the government to hold a snap general election.

It’s hard to see how the situation deescalates from here, Madiha Afzal, a fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, wrote in a text message. Khan’s popular support has shielded him from establishment assertion so far. But now that the establishment has asserted itself, it’s hard to see it backing down anytime soon.

She added, Unstable and dangerous times ahead for Pakistan.

Salman Masood contributed reporting.

