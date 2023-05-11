Trump jokes about sex abuse verdict and repeats election lies





Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts after arriving at Aberdeen International Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain May 1, 2023.

May 10 (Reuters) – An unrepentant Donald Trump held firm to his past grievances during the first televised town hall of the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Wednesday, stressing from the moment he took the stage that he had little l plans to mount a more disciplined campaign for his third run at the White House.

In a controversial 70-Minute broadcast, Trump made a New Hampshire audience laugh when he mocked writer E. Jean Carroll’s account that he sexually assaulted her, repeated lies about his defeat in the 2020 election, said he would forgive several of his supporters convicted of taking part in a January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol and called CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins a “mean person “.

Responding to questions from Collins and members of the public at Saint Anselm College, Trump made no effort to offer more moderate positions on the issues, which political analysts say is key to broadening his appeal to a wider audience. spectrum of Republicans.

Asked by Collins if he would concede he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, Republican Trump reaffirmed baseless claims that the election was rigged against him, dismissing his attempts to correct the record.

“It was a rigged election,” Trump said, adding that anyone who thought otherwise was “stupid.”

Trump, the frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination, refused to express regret for the deadly attack on the US Capitol when his supporters sought to block Congress from ratifying the election result, and he repeated his plan to pardon those involved if voters send him back to the White House in 2024. Trump and Collins spoke to each other frequently, with Collins disputing a number of the former president’s false claims.

Stu Rothenberg, a nonpartisan political analyst, said Trump’s performance was likely a prelude to his 2024 campaign.

“It was classic Trump – it was Donald Trump from 2015 to now: the Big Lie, the outrageous style, degrading individuals, making fun of them,” said Rothenberg, editor of the Inside newsletter. Elections. “He hasn’t changed, and he won’t change either. It was a preview of the year and a half to come.”

The audience of Republicans and independent voters planning to vote in the Republican primary were generally very supportive of Trump, giving him a standing ovation when he took the stage. New Hampshire is an early candidate state that could prove pivotal in Trump’s bid to win the November 2024 election.

Some cheered when he described his Jan. 6 speech and the events leading up to the Capitol riot in positive terms.

“I’ve never spoken to a crowd as big as this, and it’s because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their hearts. It was amazing, and it was amazing. It was a beautiful day,” he said.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison issued a statement calling Trump “a dangerous and extreme candidate who seeks to undermine democracy.” Biden sought to raise funds for the event.

“Do you want four more years? If you don’t, join our campaign,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Collins attempted to fact-check Trump’s claims in real time, which sometimes led to the two talking to each other as Trump, who usually sticks to conservative media, refused to back down. It was Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016.

On Tuesday, a federal jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then damaged his reputation by describing his claims as “a hoax” and “a lie.” He said he had to pay her $5 million in damages. Trump’s lawyer said they would appeal.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing panky panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, one of many derogatory comments about Carroll that drew applause and laughter. He called it a “crappy job”.

Following Tuesday’s verdict, Carroll released a statement saying, “Today the world finally knows the truth… This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she did not not been believed.”

Trump stood by his remarks in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, suggesting stars might have their way with them. The comments were used against Trump during the trial.

“And you would like me to take that back. I can’t take it back because it’s true. I said, it’s been true for 1 million years, about a million years, maybe a little bit longer than that.” said Trump. “I’m not talking about me, I’m talking about famous people, people who are stars.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne and Tim Reid; Editing by Ross Colvin and Howard Goller

