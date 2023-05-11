Politics
Young Chinese graduates pushed to poor countryside
This mismatch between expectations and opportunities fuels the resentment of the approximately 20 million unemployed young people across the country.
China’s job market is huge, but competition is fierce, said Cui Yinzhen, 21, an English student at Beijing Normal University, who plans to go abroad to study and find work .
I didn’t consider finding a job in China because wages are often unsatisfactory, overtime is common practice and personal relationships matter a lot, which kept me away.
Cui said half of her classmates were looking for jobs while the other half were preparing for postgraduate tests. Because many companies require a postgraduate degree, he said. To keep up with others, many try to get a job even if the salaries are not high to begin with.
In Shanghai and Beijing, higher levels of family income mean some young workers are choosing to wait for a prestigious job at a top company rather than jump into a small business to make ends meet. Others simply cannot find work, as companies in critical sectors such as technology and manufacturing give up hiring as the economy in general struggles to recover.
As of April, the Chinese government had held more than 110 job fairs across the country this year. In Beijing last week, graduates arrived at a fair stalls hoping to find a job, only to find that some merchants had no jobs to offer and had only set up their shop to satisfy the authorities.
I looked around the job fair today but couldn’t find any, former human resources director Tao Chunliang said.
It is a kind of formalism. I worked in Shanghai before coming to Beijing in February. In Shanghai, companies focus on efficiency; if they didn’t need more employees, they wouldn’t attend such events.
Zhuo Xian, deputy department director at the State Council Development Research Center, warned in March that rising levels of youth unemployment would impact the whole country.
The anxiety, disappointment and confusion generated by students, who are the most energetic group in society, can affect the confidence of the whole society in the prospects for economic development, he said.
The state is more and more ready to intervene. The number of graduates hired by China’s state-owned enterprises jumped 24 percent last year, adding 760,000 workers to state-owned enterprises in 2022 alone, according to the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In April, Chinese media Global yicai reported that 10 government ministries and departments conducted Spring Breeze Action, organizing 58,000 recruitment activities across the country.
The Ministry of Education announced last month that it would hire 52,300 university graduates this year to work as primary and middle school teachers in poor rural areas.
In Guangdong, where people aged 14 to 35 make up 35% more of the population than in many other Chinese provinces, local authorities have set a goal of bringing 300,000 people to the countryside.
The impacts of decades of urban economic growth are felt in the rivers that connect cities to villages.
Chen Xuanyi, a 24-year-old college student who returned to his hometown of Jinli as a rural volunteer, told the Guangzhou Daily that material life had become more and more abundant.
But at the same time, it also had negative impacts, the river we used to use for dragon boat racing, due to severe water pollution, became a stinking ditch, he said. .
Communities have become ugly and rural areas have become dirty and poor. These problems made me realize the need for the country’s rural revitalization strategy.
More than 400 kilometers away in Aojiang, social worker Zheng Miaoluan hailed the work of the Guangdong Party Youth League to bring students back to the country.
I learned that many poor and backward villages have undergone drastic changes through a series of relief measures, and the villagers have thus led a good life, she told government officials in April.
I am a child of farmers, born and raised in the countryside, and I hope to be able to participate in rural revitalization work to make my hometown beautiful and the villagers wealthy.
Xi will rely on workers like Zheng to help get China’s young people moving again.
