Pakistani army protests arrest of Imran Khan





The Pakistani military has called the May 9 protests a “dark chapter” in the country’s history.

Islamabad:

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, has called the events that unfolded on May 9 a “dark chapter” in the country’s history, The Express Tribune reported.

The ISPR, in a statement issued Wednesday in Urdu, referred to the protests that took place after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ISPR said the protests were particularly aimed at army property and installations.

In a strong statement, the media wing of the military asserted that no one will be allowed to take justice into their own hands. Citing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) statement and law, the ISPR justified the arrest of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, according to the report.

The ISPR said there had been a wave of attacks on army properties and installations as well as anti-army slogans chanted after Imran Khan’s arrest. He condemned these actions and raised concerns about the tactics used by some elements within the protest groups.

“A little after [Khan’s arrest]there were organized attacks on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were shouted,” the army media arm said according to the Express Tribune report.

The ISPR criticized the protesters and called their actions an attempt to manipulate the feelings of the country for their own limited and selfish purposes. The military wing said: “This is an example of hypocrisy. She underscored the importance of maintaining law and order and underscored the need to respect the institutions of Pakistan, according to the report by The Express Grandstand.

According to the statement, the military has shown extreme tolerance, patience and restraint and worked with utmost patience and endurance in the best interests of the country. The ISPR in the statement said, “In line with the strategy, a situation has been created to use the military’s response for nefarious political purposes, which has been thwarted by the vigilant military response.”

He further stated, “We are well aware that behind this were orders, instructions and complete planning from some infamous party leaders.” ISPR said those involved in facilitation, planning and political incitement have been identified and strict action, in accordance with the law, will be taken against them. The ISPR warned that “strong and decisive action” will be taken in the event of further attacks on military and state installations, according to the report.

Attacks and vandalism by PTI workers have been reported in PAFMM Alam air base in Mianwali, Pakistan Daily reported in a tweet. Several violent protests erupted across Pakistan, including at the Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and at the Corps Commander’s Residence in Lahore, which was once the home of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, following the arrest of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday afternoon.

People took to the streets, resorted to violence, arson and even held up numerous slogans to express their resentment over the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khan, across the Pakistan, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Bannu and Chilas.

The protesting mob resorted to throwing rocks at homes, offices and vehicles, burning banners and tires and blocking roads. Several videos surfacing on social media platforms show groups of men, some with their faces covered, entering the closed GHQ premises with batons, which they were then seen using to bang on the walls.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pak-army-issues-statement-on-violent-protests-over-imran-khans-arrest-4023783 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos