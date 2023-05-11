CNN Trump town hall video: AOC, Michael Fanone and CNN insiders slam the network for giving the former president a platform to spew lies





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked lies about the election and air his problematic views is widely criticized by political commentators.

The networks’ own anchors were among those who responded to Wednesday’s town hall event, as Jake Tapper lashed out at the former president for calling a black law enforcement officer a thug and making fun of the sexual assault of E Jean Carrolls.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Fanone criticized the decision to host the event, with the former tweeting overnight that CNN should be ashamed.

New Hampshire Town Hall intervened just a day after Mr Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll by a jury.

The former president used the platform given to him by the news network to mock the woman who was ordered to pay $5 million.

In a blizzard of lies, Mr. Trump walked through the hour-long broadcast occasionally talking about moderator Kaitlan Collins’ fact-checks and orders to answer the question posed.

HighlightsView latest update 1683786641What Trump said about E Jean Carroll

Donald Trump used his platform on CNN to go after E Jean Carroll just a day after a jury found he had sexually abused and defamed the former journalist.

The twice-impeached president, who was found guilty of defamation and ordered to pay a total of $5 million, mocked Ms Carroll at the CNN town hall airing just a day after the verdict.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 07:30

1683784808CNN anchors blow up Trump town hall

CNN’s decision to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked lies about the election and air his problematic views is widely criticized by political commentators. However, his own anchors also did not leave the controversial event unchallenged.

After town hall, Jake Tapper lambasted the former president for calling a black law enforcement officer a thug and mocking the sexual assault of E Jean Carrols.

Here’s what he and others said:

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 07:00

1683783004Video: Trump calls January 6 a beautiful day during CNN town hall

Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 06:30

1683781258CNN sparks fury with Trumps volcano town hall of bulls***

Former President Donald Trump’s hour-long appearance at a CNN town hall saw him repeat debunked lies about the 2020 election, refusing to back Ukraine and praising the Jan. 6 rioters.

Mr. Trump’s refusal to accept reality confirmed the fears of Democrats and many media personalities who believed that CNN’s decision to platform the disgraced former president would allow him to spew untruths with abandon, writes The Independents White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 06:00

1683778558Video: Trump says cunning Putin made huge mistake with invasion

Trump says cunning Putin made huge mistake with invasion

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 05:15

1683775840 ‘Don’t normalize Donald Trump’: Lincoln Project hits CNN for ‘strange’ town hall

The Lincoln Project issued a scathing statement against CNN after Donald Trump’s appearance at the town hall, accusing the network of professional misconduct in order to obtain ratings.

CNN gave Donald Trump a campaign launch celebration tonight, the organization wrote in a statement.

Chris Licht sold CNN stocks to chase viewers away from Tucker Carlsons in a desperate attempt to find the lost ratings.

Tonight’s disaster should be a lesson every other news agency on earth should learn: DON’T NORMALIZE DONALD TRUMP.

Lincoln Project

The statement called the town hall an extravagant and shameful protest that could have been avoided and prevented.

CNN’s malpractices cannot be repeated if our democracy is to survive. The stakes are simply too high, he said.

Stuti Mishra11 May 2023 04:30

1683774019Biden gives searing criticism of a line from Trump’s town hall

Mr Biden joined others in commenting on the combative performance of former presidents. He asked if Americans were really ready for another four years with a hotheaded White House jerk.

Oliver O’Connell11 May 2023 04:00

1683773119CNN sparks fury with terrible Trump town hall

Andrew Feinberg recounts how the former president spent an hour bragging, including repeating the big lie and giving Vladimir Putin a free pass.

Oliver O’Connell11 May 2023 03:45

1683772871Trump waves to the INCREDIBLE crowd in New Hampshire

Just a simple Truth Social post from the former president after tonight’s town hall (so far).

I hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. THANKS!

Oliver O’Connell11 May 2023 03:41

1683772219Hakeem Jeffries exposes the philosophical pillars of the GOP under Trump

Hakeem Jeffries says on MSNBC: The Republican Party under Donald Trump and Trumpism has three fundamental philosophical pillars. First, the facts don’t matter. Second, hypocrisy is not a constraint on their behavior. And three, they actually believe shamelessness is a superpower.

Oliver O’Connell11 May 2023 03:30

