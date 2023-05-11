PM Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot 5500 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajasthan on Wednesday as Karnataka votes to elect a new state assembly. Addressing a gathering at Nathdwara here, he said the more Rajasthan develops, the greater India’s development will be. Prime Minister Modi has said that the Indian government believes in the “mantra” of developing the country through developing the state.

Taunting the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said: “Some people are filled with so much negativity that they don’t see any good things happening in the country. They just like to create controversy. You may have heard some people say ‘Ki Aata pehle ya Data pehle’, but history shows that in addition to basic facilities, modern infrastructure is also needed for rapid development.”

Notably, the Prime Minister started his visit by offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple.

#SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address a public meeting in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores here. pic.twitter.com/5sGApuDa3s — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The Prime Minister also dedicated and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores during his visit. He said, “Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore. I commend the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focusing on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan.”

Claiming that medical schools and other projects have not been properly managed by governments before, he said: “If enough medical schools had been built earlier, we would not have had to deal with the shortage of doctors, if every household had water, we would not have had to start the Rs 3.5 lakh crore Jal Jeevan mission. Negative people don’t have a long-term view and they can’t think beyond their political interests.

#SHOW | If enough medical colleges had been built earlier, we would not have had to face the shortage of doctors, if every household had had water, we would not have had to launch the Jal Jeevan mission of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Negative people don’t have clairvoyance… pic.twitter.com/kQtF7gC0M0 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

“I had another opportunity to visit Lord Shri Nathji and the heroic land of Mewar. I asked for Shrinathji’s blessings for a developed India. The foundation stone for over 5000 projects has been laid which will help uplift Rajasthan to greater heights,” said the Prime Minister, adding “there will be better development of Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara, access to Jodhpur will be very easy”.

The Prime Minister said the distance between Jaipur and Jodhpur will also be reduced by three hours and it will become very easy to visit Shrinathji Temple. “Rajasthan is one of the greatest states in the country, which is the foundation of heritage and culture of India. Our government is putting maximum emphasis on modern facilities in Rajasthan,” said the Prime minister.

He said that work is continuing at a very rapid pace on all sorts of investments in the country and the Center is investing thousands of crores of rupees.

Taking a veiled mockery of his detractors, he said: “Some people in our country have become victims of a sold out ideology, who don’t want to see anything good happen in the country, they just make controversy.”

“Those who weigh everything with the balance of votes at each stage, are never able to plan properly. Because of this way of thinking in our country, development has not been given priority”, added the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, while speaking at a program in Dholpur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot put the ball in Vasundhara Raje’s court saying it was because of the latter that the rebellion against he could not succeed.

Dismissing Gehlot’s claim, Raje told ABP News that Gehlot was afraid of losing so he was lying. Calling it a ‘conspiracy’, Raje said: ‘No one can insult me ​​as much as Gehlot did. He invents fabricated stories.

