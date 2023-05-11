Donald Trump Town Hall Live Stream (5/10): How to Watch Online, TV, Time, Moderator





Donald Trump, a day after New York jurors found he sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, despite rejecting her claim that he raped her, will take part in a municipal event Wednesday in New Hampshire. The event will be streamed live on Sling, which offers half of the first month, and on DirecTV Stream (free trial).

The appearance will also serve as a new contrast to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as one of Trump’s top rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 and is expected to launch his campaign in the coming weeks. DeSantis took a protected media approach, largely avoiding questions from the mainstream press.

The Trump campaign has turned to new channels, including popular conservative podcasts and made-for-social-media videos that often rack up hundreds of thousands of views. His team also invited reporters from various outlets to board his plane and made unannounced stops at local restaurants and other venues to show him interacting with supporters.

It remains unclear how or if Tuesday’s verdict will impact the race.

When is the Trumps town hall event?

Donald Trump’s Town Hall event will take place at 7 p.m. (8 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, May 10.

Who moderates?

The event will be hosted by CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins.

What TV channel is Trump on?

Donald Trump’s Town Hall event will air on CNN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

