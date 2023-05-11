Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan is proof that the army has won. But silencing him won’t help the government





The Pakistani military retaliated with vengeance when it forcibly removed Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from the premises of the High Court in Islamabad, where he was completing biometrics proceedings for some of the cases against him. The Rangers, the country’s paramilitary force, reportedly dragged Imran from his wheelchair in the biometrics room at IHC to present him in court at Pakistan’s National Accountability Office lead anti-corruption agency on orders of the new NAB Chairman, retired Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmed.

The NABS charge is that Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have repeatedly refused to cooperate with the agency in investigating the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case is linked to an alleged settlement between the couple and property tycoon Malik Riaz which resulted in a loss of 50 billion (Pakistani) rupees to the Treasury.

But to be clear, this is neither about corruption nor about the government in power trying to discipline a recalcitrant former prime minister. This is what must be called the final round of a conflict between opposing forces within the Pakistan Army Headquarters (GHQ), where Imrans continued his incarceration or release. will indicate which side won the day.

Decoding the machinations of GHQ

Although the face of this action is the ruling civilian coalition led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, there is little doubt in the minds of most that political government is only a front. retaliation for the arrest of their party presidents, the whole situation was unprecedented.

No leader created by the politically influential Pakistani military has ever dug in and fought back so harshly, especially in his early years in power. Moreover, the sight of people occupying military property and destroying it in its name was historic. For example, it was unimaginable to hear the response of a man who was part of the group that ransacked the residence of the commanders of the Lahore corps and stole live peacocks there. He justified his actions by saying that as an ordinary citizen, he was only claiming his fair share from an army that had robbed him all these years.

Curiously, the army does not expose itself because it allowed the Punjab police and the Rangers to attack the crowd. Some sources I spoke to even suspect the whole thing could be staged as the corps commanders’ residence in Lahore was evacuated a week ago, suggesting the authorities deliberately ignored the vandalism of historic buildings. This leads to the conjecture that the GHQ group supporting the current army chief is actually orchestrating the incident. It’s almost reminiscent of when the Egyptian army sacrificed its own, President Hosni Mubarak, to marching crowds. People were given only temporary respite as the army finally regained control, tried the popularly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Morsi and wore him to death. The supporters of the PTI are delighted to push back the army, but the joy will soon be snatched from them.

The Al-Qadir Trust case is just the beginning

The course of events proved once again the institutional capacity of the military to use other state institutions to its advantage. The NAB was again used as a military instrument to get rid of an opponent. The NAB case is just the beginning of Imran’s continued detention until the Pakistani military and its new political partners are ready to hold elections that may not necessarily take place this year. Higher courts are also slowly being brought to cooperate with GHQ instead of pushing back. The decision of the Islamabad High Court was that Imran was legally arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which the PTI did not expect.

However, this decision comes without a proper investigation into the matter. Interestingly, Imran, during his tenure, used NAB to incarcerate chat group owner Mir Shakilur Rehman without any evidence. Nor will PTI supporters trust the NAB’s investigation into the Al-Qadir case. Malik Riaz has been associated with the military since the mid-1990s when he launched his first project with the Pakistan Navy.

More importantly, the Al-Qadir Trust case is just the start of the military plan to lock Imran up until he surrenders. The ongoing looting and chaos could also be used to launch allegations against the PTI and force its leaders to cooperate. Curiously, all party leaders remained silent. As a meme about the incident suggests, the PTI leadership might be happier than Brother Sharif as this might be a chance for them to take control.

The gap between the ranks of GHQ

While the above is a light-hearted expression of a conspiracy theory, a more serious theory circulating is that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Sahar Shamshad Mirza, could succeed General Asim Munir. Such an idea, of course, comes from pro-PTI supporters. But it also points to an alleged division within GHQ between those who accept Munir as a rightful leader and those who do not.

Sources I have spoken to believe there is unease inside the army headquarters. They find it difficult to accept Munir as their rightful leader as he should have retired three days before being selected for the current position and comes from Kakul’s less coveted military training academy. He was a graduate of the 17th Mangla Officers Training School (OTS) short course, which means he is not considered a blue-blooded army officer. What saves it from intrigue is that three key named people, Chief of General Staff, Corps Commander Multan and Corps Commander of 10th Corps (reputed as coup corps) , are his cadets from the same training school.

Such disagreement within the officer cadre is compounded by anger at him for supporting the Sharif and Zardari families, against whom the military has undertaken years of propaganda to the point that millions believe to this day. It should also be pointed out that PTI supporters are unlikely to be affected by the decision in the Al-Qadir Trust case as they saw the NAB unable to prove the corruption charges against Imrans opponents. This is not because the agency cannot prove anything, but because it has always been used as a tool to manipulate political opponents.

But referring to Imran’s support within army circles, I was outraged to find that among the protesters around GHQ yesterday, some were family members of serving officers from the ranks of colonel and brigadier. I spoke to my son and told him I wanted to be the mother of an honorable soldier, not a dishonorable general, a mother of serving officers told me. She said her son spoke of unease within the group of officers around him.

Obviously, the army chief, who was in Oman when the operation to recover Imran took place, needs time to settle the dispute with his generals. Journalist Wajahat S. Khan, known for his support of Khan, already says that in the face of anger against the army, the generals have come together. The face of the action Punjab government called in the military to control the chaos and repression against the PTI The strike indicates the confidence of General Munirs If his institutional strength is maximized it will mark the end of power of Imrans. What the general may not have time to calculate, however, is the medium and long term impact he will have on Pakistani politics. As Pashtun activist Usama Khilji tweeted, by arresting Imran, the establishment helped the PTI in its election campaign.

Silencing Imran will not help the government’s case. This will, in fact, have an adverse and unfortunate effect on the erosion of trust in politics and the state. the political system. I don’t support Imran for the political culture of hatred he instilled in his followers, but I never support the way he is kicked out of the electoral and political race.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Views are personal.

(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)

